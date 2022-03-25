Lampasas' Kailr Clements and Abby Valdez tuned up nicely for next week's District 6-4A meet by going 3-1 and finishing in third place in girls doubles on Friday at the Killeen tournament.
The Lady Badger tandem will be the top seed when the two-day district tourney kicks off on Tuesday in Brownwood. The top two finishers in each bracket of doubles and singles advance to the regional meet April 13-14 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
Alyssa Sharkey and Amore Zapata also finished third in the B division of girls doubles.
Caylin Watson won the consolation bracket in girls singles. She will be the No. 3 seed in district.
Lampasas' third-seeded mixed doubles team, Allison Valdez and Clayton Shaw, went 1-2. LHS coach Kenneth Peiser said the team played well but "ran out of steam" in a three-set loss to 6-4A rival Gatesville.
Peiser also said second-seeded Elias Arellano and James Vasquez played well. They "just ran into some tougher competition" and dropped both their matches.
Luke Rogers and Travis Calk each lost in the singles consolation finals, going 2-2 on the day.
Emily Martinez played her first varsity match and lost in the consolation finals.
