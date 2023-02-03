LAMPASAS – Aaron Nuckles knew it could not last.
After losing four of its first five District 24-4A games, including a 58-51 defeat at Marble Falls, Lampasas began the second round of its schedule empathically.
Hosting the Mustangs, the Badgers cruised to a 24-point lead in the second quarter, appearing poised to dominate the matchup, but it did not happen.
Lampasas saw its lead dwindle to a mere five points before emerging with a 63-54 victory to resurrect its playoff hopes.
While the Badgers head coach would prefer the score to remain lopsided, he also understood it is not realistic.
“This is basketball,” Nuckles said, “and nobody wins 100-0. It is hard to maintain a start like that, because teams are going to score and fouls are going to be called. There is always a plateau, and then you fall off.
“Comebacks usually happen even when you are playing teams that are worse than you. It just comes, so we knew they weren’t done.”
And he was correct.
Trailing 56-44 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Mustangs surged back into contention, using a 10-3 outburst to create a 59-54 score with 23.77 seconds left on the clock.
Moments later, however, freshman guard Aidan Nuckles connected on a pair of free throws to create enough separation for Lampasas (13-17, 2-4 District 24-4A) to earn the win.
In stark contrast to their start, the Badgers made just one of two field goals in the fourth quarter and missed six of their 17 free throw attempts.
“The bottom line is that we were locked in and ready to play early,” Aaron Nuckles said, “and when the mind is locked in, it affects a lot of things. That was a big part of it.
“We were also playing with a lot of defensive effort, and when a team is stuck at five points for a long time, it makes it easier for us to shoot and takes the pressure off.”
Lampasas scored the first five points of the game and led 14-5 before recording 15 unanswered points in an outburst bridging into the second quarter, but Marble Falls responded with a 13-4 run to close the half.
The Mustangs trailed by 11 points, 39-28, in the third quarter, but the Badgers answered with 11 consecutive points to temporarily put the score out of reach.
Turnovers plagued Lampasas to close the game, though, allowing Marble Falls (11-17, 3-3) to score 26 of the game's next 35 points before Aidan Nuckles’ free throws helped secure the outcome.
Carter Johnson, a senior, finished with a team-high 12 points for the Badgers, while guard Luke Shivers contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Cameron Stokes followed with nine points and five rebounds for Lampasas as Aidan Nuckles and A.J. Rosales had eight points apiece.
Furthermore, freshman Peyton Sisson was responsible for four of the team’s 15 assists in the game.
Now, the Badgers must immediately return to the court, hosting Georgetown Gateway (14-15, 4-1) tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Gators beat Lampasas 64-51 in the first round and have not lost a district game since.
But at this point of the season, there are no easy opponents, according to Aaron Nuckles.
“They are all big games now,” he said, “but Marble Falls and Gateway are the top two teams in the district right now, and it is for a reason. They are winning games.
“The advantage for us against Gateway is that we are in the flow and we’ve got momentum, but they are fresh because they didn’t play tonight. So, you can look at it both ways, and I don’t know which is better.”
FRIDAY'S AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
District 23-4A
- Salado 65, Robinson 55
- Waco Connally 68, Gatesville 65, 2OT
- Waco La Vega 48, China Spring 43
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 63, Marble Falls 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.