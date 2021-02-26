ITALY — It is a loss, but it also a step forward.
Lampasas put together one of its most impressive seasons in recent history, winning 15 of its first 16 games, working its way into the state rankings and earning an opening-round playoff victory for just the third time since 2001.
Thursday, however, it ended.
The Badgers, who returned from a two-year postseason absence, could not keep pace with Class 4A No. 3 Argyle, falling into a double-digit deficit by halftime and never recovering en route to a 65-45 defeat in the area round.
Although it was not the envisioned conclusion to the season, the program is in the perfect place, according to fourth-year head coach Aaron Nuckles.
“These seniors have been in this for four years with me,” he said. “I got them when they were freshmen, and the development they’ve had is astronomical.
“They’ve laid the foundation, the bar has been set, and we are not a .500 team that doesn’t go to the playoffs anymore. We’re a 19-, 20-win team that pushes one of the best teams in the state.”
Lampasas (19-5) was within striking distance early, trailing by five points, 16-11, following the first quarter thanks in part to five points from junior guard Nate Borchardt. The Eagles widened the gap to 30-20 by halftime, and they maintained the advantage for the remainder of the contest.
Coming into the game, the Badgers were averaging 69.2 points for the season, recording at least 70 points in each of their previous two games, including Tuesday’s 77-68 win against Graham in the bi-district round.
But with four players standing 6-feet, 4-inches or taller on Argyle’s roster, Lampasas’ rhythm was hindered.
“They weren’t just blocking all our shots or anything,” Nuckles said, “but their length and their big bodies took up driving lanes and passing lanes.
“We never really got into an offensive flow, and that made it tough.”
The Eagles opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run before Badgers sophomore forward Carter Johnson’s basket in the paint and Michael Murray Jr.’s free throw ended the outburst, making the score 39-25 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the period.
Lampasas shaved the deficit to 13 points, 46-33, by the conclusion of the third quarter, and pulled within 10 points at 46-36 on Murray Jr.’s 3-pointer in the initial moments of the final period.
The Badgers would not get any closer, though.
Argyle responded with an 11-2 run to assume complete control.
“We played well,” Nuckles said, “and we made some plays, but they made more plays, and the better team won tonight. I’m not saying they are better than us every night, but they were better tonight.
“They just made more plays.”
Borchardt, who connected on two 3-pointers, led Lampasas with 11 points, while Murray Jr. finished with nine points – all in the second half – and junior post Kaeden Crawford added six points.
The defeat ends the careers of five Lampasas seniors – guards Anthony Ortiz, Jacob Hogeda, Parker Gibbs and Murray Jr. and forward Landon Mulcahy – but plenty of talent remains on the roster.
Borchardt, who leads the Badgers in scoring and has already recorded the 1,000th point of his career, will return, potentially along with sophomores Tak Stinnett, Carter Johnson and Luke Shivers and juniors Dax Brookreson, Quinn Pace, Cort Howard, Austin Wilson and Crawford.
Equally important as talent, however, Lampasas has motivation.
“We want to expand on where we are,” Nuckles said, “and we’ve got great potential coming back, including three starters and lots of guys who got valuable minutes. We’re losing five, but we’ve been
playing 12 or 13 guys every game, and we’ve got good kids coming up.
“But if you don’t win your last game, then you are never satisfied.”
ARGYLE 65, LAMPASAS 45
Lampasas (45)
Borchardt 11, Murray Jr. 9, Crawford 6, Stinnett 5, Johnson 4, Valentino 4, Hogeda 2, Pace 2.
No. 3 Argyle (65)
Atwood 21, McCurry 12, McMellian 8, Burns 8, Goodson 6, Dye 4, Lawson 1, Bower 1, Demcher 1.
Lampasas 11 9 13 12—45
Argyle 16 14 16 19—65
3-Point Goals–Lampasas 4 (Borchardt 2, Stinnett, Murray Jr.), Argyle 4 (McCurry 4). Free Throws–Lampasas 3-10, Argyle 20-25. Fouled Out–Lampasas 1 (Mulcahy). Total Fouls–Lampasas 22, Argyle
17. Technicals–None.
Records–Lampasas 19-5, Argyle 25-1.
