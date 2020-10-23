LAMPASAS – Fueled by a crowd of raucous, loud fans, the Lampasas Badgers defense helped erase the effects of three second-half fumbles.
The tenacious Badgers defense forced three turnovers on downs and intercepted two passes in the second half of a 36-18 victory over the Austin LBJ Jaguars — a matchup of two district unbeatens.
Head coach Troy Rogers said after the game that his defense has stepped up all year.
"This is what our defense has been doing all year," he said. "I mean, you look at our scores, and you can tell we've got a really salty defense, and they fly to the ball, they make tackles ... our coaches have done a great job of getting these guys in the right places and scheming teams up."
The second-ranked Badgers faced adversity out of the gate in the second half before a slew of fumbles.
Clinging to a 17-12 lead at halftime, the Badgers defense gave up a touchdown on the opening play of the second half. Jaguar running back Daqwon Donaldson burst through the line on his way for a 74-yard touchdown, the last for the Jaguars in the game. The defense prevented the two-point conversion to keep the deficit at just one — 18-17.
One of the Lampasas fumbles came on the ensuing kickoff, when Case Brister fumbled at the 40-yard-line after a hard-fought 28-yard kickoff return.
After forcing a turnover on downs, the Badgers executed a long, time-consuming drive. Quarterback Ace Whitehead found Ethan Moreno in the corner of the end zone. Moreno took a huge hit but held on. He nearly held on to the two-point conversion throw, but was unable to. After that score, Lampasas had a 23-18 lead in the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive for the Jaguars, the Lampasas defense forced another turnover on downs.
On the first play of the next drive, Moreno ran 10 yards before fumbling.
One play later, Case Brister picked off Jaguar quarterback Oscar Gordon at the 30 and returned it to the 1-yard-line where the officials said he fumbled out of the end zone for a Jaguar touchback.
With every fumble, the crowd seemed to get louder and louder, urging the Badgers defense to another stop.
"Our fans do what they do," Rogers said. "It truly is our guys feed off of it — they do the whole game. And in the second half, when things are going back-and-forth, that was the difference, I think, was just having that energy right there, and that's what pushed us forward."
After yet another turnover on downs, the Badgers drove 63 yards, capped off with a 7-yard touchdown run by Jack Jerome, his second of the game. The kick by Whitehead was unsuccessful, but the Badgers extended the lead to 29-18.
The Badgers fed Jerome for much of the second half. Putting the team on his shoulders, Jerome shook off would-be tacklers numerous times, churning out many yards on the second effort.
"It was really the O-line," Jerome said of his success. "The O-line was getting after it in the second half. I don't know what they talked about at halftime, but I mean, it always goes back to (the) weight room, as well."
Jerome said he thought the weight training showed in the second half with the ability of the offensive line to create a push up front.
The offensive line appeared to give up size to the Jaguar defense.
Jerome finished with 118 yards on 31 carries, including two touchdowns.
Whitehead sealed the game with a 1-yard plunge, 11 plays after defensive back Dax Brookreson intercepted Gordon at the 40-yard-line.
"Our D-line got pressure on him (Gordon), so that really helps us," Brookreson said of the play. "So, I just turned around, saw the ball, (and) just snagged it."
Gordon was looking for his favorite target of the night, wide receiver Latrell McCutchin.
McCutchin has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners of the Big 12, according to 247sports.com. He had also received offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Facing a fourth-and-2 from the 12 on the drive following the interception, an LBJ coach was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty during a timeout, keeping the drive alive.
In the first half, the Badgers played a gritty form of defense, limiting the Jaguars to a modest 51 yards on the ground in the half.
Badger linebackers were also consistently in the backfield, pressuring Gordon. On several occasions, Badger defenders got to him as he was throwing the ball.
The Badgers held Gordon to only three completions in the first half, but two of them were big completions. He hooked up with McCutchin for touchdowns of 63 and 47 yards, respectively.
"You know, there's going to be big plays," Rogers said. "Give them credit, they've got a really good football team, and you know, they've got athletes all over the field.
"So for them to get loose on some, you kind of expect that, but at the end of the day, I think, obviously, we made more plays than they did."
On both plays, McCutchin streaked down the sideline past the Badger defender, who in both instances played tight coverage.
The Jaguars failed to convert the first extra point attempt and the second two-point conversion.
Three time-consuming drives, kept the Badgers ahead of the curve.
On third-and-11 on the opening drive of the game, Whitehead found Lane Haviland for 41 yards to give the Badgers life inside the red zone. Five consecutive runs by Jack Jerome later, capped off by his 2-yard rush into the end zone, gave the Badgers the 7-0 lead.
Two drives later, the Badgers converted two fourth downs to get them within field goal range for Whitehead who knocked it in from 37 yards out, giving the Badgers a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.
After a punt, and the Jaguars’ second long touchdown, Lampasas took the ball 61 yards on nine plays, fueled by a late hit penalty by LBJ. On the very next play, Brister, who is listed as a linebacker, took the ball 15 yards for a touchdown. After the extra point, the score stood 17-12 in favor of the Badgers.
Lampasas (6-0, 3-0) takes to the road next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Fischer Canyon Lake. The Jaguars (3-2, 2-1) head back home to face Burnet.
"Our approach has always been, with the COVID year like this, is that every game could be our last game," Rogers said of the preparation for Canyon Lake. "You just don't know what's going to happen. So that's the way we try to play every game."
Offensively for the Badgers, Whitehead finished 8-of-20 for 97 yards and a touchdown. He added 73 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
Moreno finished with eight carries for 43 yards, and Brister had 19 yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Michael Murray caught three passes for 28 yards. Moreno had 13 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. Haviland finished with three catches for 56 yards.
LAMPASAS 36, AUSTIN LBJ 18
Austin LBJ 6 6 6 0—18
Lampasas 7 10 6 13—36
First Quarter
Lamp—Jerome 2 run (Ace Whitehead kick), 8:38.
LBJ—McCutchin 63 pass from Gordon (kick failed), 4:32.
Second Quarter
Lamp—FG Whitehead 37, 11:54.
LBJ – McCutchin 47 pass from Gordon (run failed), 8:08.
Lamp—Brister 15 run (Whitehead kick), 5:36.
Third Quarter
LBJ—Donaldson 74 run (run failed), 11:38.
Lamp—Moreno 9 pass from Whitehead (pass failed), 4:49.
Fourth Quarter
Lamp—Jerome 7 run (kick failed), 9:08.
Lamp—Whitehead 1 run (Whitehead kick), 1:24.
TEAM STATISTICS
LBJ Lamp
First Downs 4 19
Rushes-Yards 29-185 59-253
Passing Yards 121 97
Comp-Att-Int 5-17-2 8-20-0
Punts-Avg. 4-32.5 4-31.25
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 6-45 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—LBJ, Donaldson 8-90, Alexander 11-68, Mukuba 2-18, Gordon 7-9. Lampasas, Jerome 31-118, Whitehead 16-73, Moreno 8-43, Brister 4-19.
RECEIVING—LBJ Jaguars, McCutchin 4-126, Mukuba 1-(minus 5). Lampasas, Haviland 3-56, Murray 3-28, Moreno 2-13.
PASSING—LBJ Jaguars, Gordon 5-17-2-121.Lampasas, Whitehead 8-20-0-97.
13-4A-D1 STANDINGS
Lampasas 3-0
Austin LBJ 2-1
Burnet 2-1
Canyon Lake 2-1
Fredericksburg 0-3
Taylor 0-3
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- No. 2 Lampasas 36, Austin LBJ 18
- Burnet at Taylor, ccd. (forfeit)
- Fischer Canyon Lake 20, Fredericksburg 14
