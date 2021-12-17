LAMPASAS — Dax Brookreson knew it was just a matter of time.
Looking to win its sixth consecutive game in its final home contest before the holiday break, Lampasas held just a three-point lead going into the second quarter against Whitney.
Then, it happened.
Sparked by seven steals in the period, the Badgers outscored the Wildcats 26-9 in the second quarter before opening the second half with 10 unanswered points en route to earning a 74-59 victory.
Following the win, Lampasas’ starting guard admitted he knew it was merely a matter of time until the game-changing outburst occurred.
“We just kept shooting,” Brookreson said. “Ball movement is key for our offense, and if we pass enough, somebody is going to be open.
“We want to get steals off our aggression, and it allows us to play at a fast pace.”
And Whitney could not keep up.
After falling into an 8-2 hole to start the game, the Badgers earned their first lead at 18-15 following senior Nate Borchardt’s steal and second successful 3-point field goal. Moments later, the guard, who recorded the 1,500th point of his career in the win, capped off an 11-point period with another shot from behind the
arc, giving Lampasas a 21-18 cushion going into the second quarter.
The Wildcats pulled within a point, 23-22, but they would never hold another advantage.
The Badgers responded with 16 consecutive points to begin a 39-9 scoring surge stretching across halftime.
“Our defensive style takes a while to work on teams,” Lampasas head coach Aaron Nuckles said. “We’re not going to go out and get turnovers and layups against everybody right off the bat. We had to wear them down a little bit.
“Once our defense took effect, we would just take the ball and score. It’s not that we were doing anything wrong early. We just needed time for the defense to take effect.”
Additionally, the Badgers were making shots.
Borchardt, who finished with a team-high 24 points and seven steals, was one of five Lampasas players to make a 3-pointer in the first half as the team connected on nine of 25 attempts, including a 5-of-12 showing in the second period.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot the ball really well,” Nuckles said, “so if they’ve got an open shot, we don’t want them to pass it up.
“It’s hard to tell them not to shoot.”
Brookreson finished with 15 points and three of the Badgers’ 18 steals, while Quinn Pace added a dozen points on 5-of-6 shooting, and senior Luke Shivers had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, two steals and three assists.
Whitney (8-6) used a 20-2 run to rally from a 62-31 deficit, helping the Wildcats pull within 13 points, 64-51, early in the fourth quarter, but they would not get any closer.
Now, Lampasas (12-6) turns its attention toward upsetting a state-ranked squad.
The Badgers travel to face Class 4A No. 10 Waco Connally on Tuesday before closing 2021 by participating in the three-day Wimberley tournament and hosting Blanco on New Year’s Eve.
Although it will not be an easy stretch in the schedule, Nuckles believes his players are prepared after delivering an impressive season that ended in the area round a year ago.
“These kids were feeling a lot of pressure early in the season because of expectations,” he said. “When you win like we did last year and you bring so many players back, people expect things.
“It is easy to do things when nobody expects you to, but now they do, and early on, we were tight. Now, we are just playing ball.”
FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Gatesville 58, McGregor 44
- Lake Belton 57, Austin Achieve 46
- Lake Travis 63, Killeen 40
- Lampasas 74, Whitney 59
- Memorial Christian 66, Austin San Juan Diego Catholic 54
- Salado 78, Cameron Yoe 70
- Waco Midway 73, Copperas Cove 70
FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 50, San Angelo Lake View 31
- Salado 57, Thorndale 48
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Killeen 34
- Copperas Cove 46, Temple 39
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.