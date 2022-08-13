With a strong performance in doubles, the Lampasas tennis team raced to a 6-1 lead and held on in stifling heat to beat host Killeen 12-6 on Friday in the Badgers’ season opener.
The teams of Tyler Ecker/Layla Vanhook, Chesley Breuer/Sierra Vincent, Clyde Ashfield/Jordan Venegas, Luke Rogers/Nate Champion, James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez/Amore Zapata captured doubles victories, the latter two via tiebreakers.
Killeen clawed back to within 6-5 in singles before Venegas and Vanhook put a couple of wins on the board to make it 8-5. Champion’s win made it 9-6, and Caroline White’s win clinched the team victory. Rogers and Breuer finished with two more wins for the final tally.
“The kids were tired,” Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said. “The heat got to them as they did not begin in the best of shape after the summer. They now know what they can work on in practice this week to finish their match sooner and not wear themselves down.”
The Badgers travel to Copperas Cove on Tuesday and host Pflugerville on Friday.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS SCORES
- Lake Belton 19, Gatesville 0
- Lampasas 12, Killeen 6
