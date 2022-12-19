LAMPASAS — The Badgers do not have one go-to player anymore, and against Hamilton, it did not matter.
For the previous four seasons, Lampasas relied heavily on guard Nate Borchardt, who cemented his legacy as one of the program’s greatest players by being named all-district most valuable player twice and topping the 1,000-point plateau during his career.
Borchardt and other key components, however, graduated, leaving behind a roster full of inexperienced players.
While the Badgers lost the luxury of having a scorer capable of posting 30 points in any game, they gained options, and versus the visiting Bulldogs, Lampasas proved the approach can be equally successful.
Four players recorded at least eight points as the Badgers opened the contest with an 11-2 outburst and were never challenged en route to a 58-31 victory.
Following the win, Lampasas sophomore Haegan Oncken, who finished with a game-high 15 points, admitted the outcome was due to a specific mentality.
“There is just a lot of teamwork within this group,” the guard said. “There is no one person that stands out over the rest. We just share the ball and play with unselfishness.
“It’s good that people don’t try to do more than they need to. Guys are just sticking in their lanes, and if they need to do more, then they step up and try to help.”
After six seniors departed, the Badgers entered Monday’s contest with three freshmen on the team, including two in their starting lineup, but the turnover did not show against Hamilton.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie to open the game, but Lampasas (9-8) claimed control by responding with nine unanswered points as Peyton Sisson and Aidan Nuckles, who are both freshmen, each connected frombeyond the 3-point arc.
By the conclusion of the first period, the Badgers led by double digits, 18-7, and their advantage would never shrink smaller than 10 points for the duration of the game.
“When you start the season with such a lack of experience,” Lampasas head coach Aaron Nuckles said, “the guys don’t know their roles, and the coaches don’t know their roles either. So, it takes a while ... and we told them that some of their roles would change as we go.
“But they are starting to figure it out.”
Hamilton (5-7) trailed by 13 points, 35-22, in the third quarter, but could not get any closer as the Badgers answered with a dozen consecutive points to close the period.
Along with his offensive efforts, Oncken, who scored seven of his points in the third quarter, was one of four Lampasas players to grab at least five rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and a block.
Sisson followed with 10 points, while senior A.J. Rosales had nine points, and post Carter Johnson finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Additionally, Luke Shivers, a senior, had a game-high six assists.
Now, the Badgers receive a rest as the holiday break forces them to be idle for more than a week before returning to action Dec. 27, when they open play at the two-day Fredericksburg tournament.
While Aaron Nuckles would prefer to be undefeated at this point, he is pleased with how his team is performing through the first six weeks of the season.
“Basically,” he said, “all of our games have been winnable and all of our games have been losable, and the point is we haven’t played our best basketball yet, but we’ve still won half our games. Now, that number has to get better if we are going to make the playoffs, but our learning curve is just so steep right now.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better, which we have done so far.”
MONDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Gatesville 59, Llano 41
- Lampasas 58, Hamilton 31
GIRLS
- Salado 71, Crawford 49
