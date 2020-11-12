The Lampasas Badgers cruised past the Uvalde Coyotes in Fredericksburg Thursday evening, winning in a rout 61-14.
Lampasas set the tone early, scoring the first time it touched the ball, a 69-yard touchdown return by Cade White on the opening kickoff.
After giving up a touchdown Uvalde’s opening drive, the Badgers defense tightened and forced two first-half turnovers — an interception by White and a 15-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Josh Carter.
Senior quarterback Ace Whitehead tossed three touchdown passes in the first half — a 16-yarder to Michael Murray, a 27-yard pass to Carter Johnson and a 53-yard touchdown to Ethan Moreno.
Running back Jack Jerome added two rushing touchdowns of 36 and 4 yards, respectively.
Carter’s fumble recovery pushed the Badger lead to 49-7 at halftime.
In the second half, quarterback Peyton Underwood, who is listed on the roster as a linebacker, ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
The Badgers added five points in the fourth quarter, a field goal by Joseph Whitehead and a safety after a blocked punt by Case Brister went out of the back of the endzone.
The Coyotes added a touchdown late in the game after covering 74 yards in two plays.
The date, time and location of the Badgers’ next playoff game are yet to be determined, but they will play either La Feria or Corpus Christi Miller.
Those two teams square off Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Line Score
Uva — 7 0 0 7 14
Lam — 14 35 7 5 61
Scoring Plays
1st Quarter
Lam — Cade White 69 kick return
Uva — Christian Rivera 11 pass from Donovan Davila
Lam — Michael Murray 16 pass from Ace Whitehead
2nd Quarter
Lam — Carter Johnson 27 pass from Ace Whitehead
Lam — Jack Jerome 36 run
Lam — Jack Jerome 4 run
Lam — Ethan Moreno 53 pass from Ace Whitehead
Lam — Josh Carter 15 fumble recovery
3rd Quarter
Lam — Peyton Underwood 28 run
4th Quarter
Lam — FG Joseph Whitehead, 22
Lam — Team safety
Uva — Estevan Ortiz 27 pass from Jordan Curtis
(0) comments
