LAMPASAS — Ace Whitehead ran for three long touchdowns, passed for two others and the 4A-D1 No. 3 Lampasas Badgers routed 4A-D2 No. 4 Wimberley 57-28 on Friday.
Whitehead scored on runs of 61, 51 and 76 yards as the Badgers improved to 3-0. He finished with 216 yards rushing. Whitehead tossed first-half TD passes to Michael Murray Jr. and Lane Haviland.
Whitehead’s backup, Peyton Underwood, also ran for a TD late to cap the Badgers’ scoring with 3:09 remaining. Lampasas led 57-21 at that point.
“We left some points out there and had some third-down penalties,” said Badger head coach Troy Rogers. “We’ve got plenty of things to fix and work on, but these guys believe and the coaches are doing a good job. Wimberley is well-coached with solid schemes and they don’t beat themselves.”
Lampasas led 36-14 at halftime.
In the first quarter, with 11:40 left, Badger linebacker Case Brister sacked Texans quarterback Matthew Tippie and the Texans were forced to punt.
The Badger offense was the first to strike when quarterback Whitehead threw a 16-yard pass to Haviland for a touchdown.
With 4:10 left in the quarter, Whitehead found wide receiver Michael Murray Jr. from 52 yards out to bring the score to 14-0.
The Texans (2-1) had an opportunity to score with less than two minutes left, but defensive back Cade White intercepted Marshall at the goal line.
In the second quarter, with 8:44 left, Brister, who also plays running back, broke away from the Texans defense and scored from 40 yards out. On the point-after attempt, the holder fumbled the ball, but Whitehead picked it up and fired a pass to Haviland for the two-point conversion.
The Texans scored on their next drive with 7:01 left in the half when running back Moses Wray found an opening from 47 yards out to cut the deficit to 22-7.
The Badgers returned the ensuing short kickoff across midfield and answered in two plays. Running back Jack Jerome scored from 19 yards with 6:36 left to add to the shellacking, 29-7.
The Badgers scored with 57 seconds left in the half on Whitehead’s 61-yard run and took a 29-14 lead into the break.
In the third quarter, the Texans defense stopped the Badgers on their first drive, but with 10:01 left in the period, Whitehead zipped around the right side from 51 yards out to grow the lead to 43-14.
In the fourth quarter, with 9:34 left, Whitehead called his own number on fourth-and-1 and scored from 76 yards out.
The Texans answered with a touchdown when Tippie rocketed a 61-yard pass to wide receiver Ty Pruett.
With 5:28 left, Badger defensive back Dax Brookreson picked off Tippie in Texans territory. The Badgers capitalized when Underwood faked a handoff to running back Joseph Whitehead and took the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out to bring the score to 57-21.
The Texans scored one last time when running back Canyun Staton took it to the end zone from 20 yards with 1:32 remaining.
The Badgers look to continue their momentum next Friday when they travel to China Spring to take on the Cougars (3-0) at 7:30 p.m.
China Spring defeated Brownwood 35-14 on Friday. Lampasas beat Brownwood 55-23 in its season opener.
“We are going to celebrate this one,” Rogers said. “We are a one-game-at-a-time type of team. We are going to focus on our opponent and we are going to study them when we do our scouting report on Monday with the kids. They are a really good football club and that is going to be another one on the schedule that’s going to be very tough.”
FRIDAY'S 13-4A, DIV. I SCORES
- Boerne 30, Burnet 7
- Fischer Canyon Lake 46, Beeville Jones 35
- Fredericksburg 46, Gonzales 6
- Giddings 46, Taylor 12
- Lampasas 57, Wimberley 28
