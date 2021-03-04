Lampasas earned just a single run. Ellison helped provide the rest.
Playing its opening contest in the Killeen ISD Classic, the Badgers took full advantage of the Eagles’ fielding woes, capitalizing on five errors en route to a 5-3 victory.
While Lampasas did not produce multiple runs with its bats, Badgers first-year head coach Chance Evans was pleased with the offensive performance.
“Mistakes have a way of compiling,” he said, “and they can have a snowball affect, especially in baseball, because you have so much time to watch and think.
“But I told the guys to have their energy up, and they were able to shift the momentum. This game is all about momentum, and we did a good job of putting pressure on Ellison.”
The Eagles were the first team to strike as Carlos Ramon Perez’s RBI sent leadoff batter Julian Vascot, who reached base on a double, across home plate in the bottom of the first inning.
Then, however, errors began to arise for Ellison.
With two outs and a runner on first base, a throwing error led to Badgers junior Nate Borchardt reaching second base and Keagan Richardson reaching third base. Moments later, Dax Brookreson’s single sent Richardson home.
A catching error during the ensuing at-bat allowed both Borchardt and Richardson to score, giving Lampasas’ 3-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the second inning.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third inning, when third baseman Joseph Marin’s double to deep center field accounted for runs from Ramon Perez and Adam Quintero, tying the game 3-3.
But the Eagles could not take over.
Elijah Stanley hit a standup double in the fourth inning for the Badgers, while Logan Coleman connected on a single and a pitch hit Hayden Waldrip in the fifth inning, but none could round the bases.
In the sixth inning, though, Ellison (2-5-1) committed three errors leading to two runs, and the Eagles were unable to answer, stranding a pair of runners on base as the game was called due to reaching the two-hour time limit.
“We have to play better defense,” Ellison head coach Ty Oppermann said, “and we have been playing good defense, but you can’t give teams four or five outs and expect to win at this level. It just can’t happen.
“Hopefully, this was just an anomaly, and it showed up today and is gone tomorrow.”
Led by Vascot and Frankie Santiago Rivera, who had two hits apiece, the Eagles totaled seven hits, while Lampasas finished with five hits highlighted by a two-for-four showing from catcher Logan Coleman.
On the mound, Badgers pitcher Ace Whitehead, a Texas commit, earned the complete-game victory, striking out eight batters, including consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
“It wasn’t my best outing,” the senior said, “but it was a good one.
“All the guys played well behind me, and that always helps out a lot.”
Now, Lampasas (2-5) will look to build on the victory, returning to the field today for a pair of games before concluding the tournament Saturday. The Badgers face Shoemaker at 12:30 p.m. and Harker Heights at 3 p.m. with both contests being played at Harker Heights.
Ellison intends to rebound in its lone game of the day, playing on its home field against Lorena at 3 p.m.
For Evans, the game plan for the doubleheader is simple.
“We start district next week,” he said, “and we are just trying to find the right nine guys. So, we’re going to play a lot of guys in different positions and try to figure out what works best for us.
“But mainly, we just need to work on our energy and our confidence. The more confident these guys our, the better team we are.”
