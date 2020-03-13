LAMPASAS — Last year, Lampasas proved something to itself. Now, the Badgers intend to prove it to others.
After years of futility as a program, in 2019, Lampasas learned it could be competitive, contending for a district championship and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Entering this season, the Badgers are equipped with confidence, and they want to show opponents the team’s transformation into a consistent competitor is complete.
“Our guys have a chip on their shoulders,” Lampasas head coach Shane Doege said, “and I like that.
“They were shocked when they saw the preseason polls and weren’t included, and now, they are trying to send a message. They want everyone in the state, and especially in Class 4A, to know who they are.”
The Badgers took a step toward accomplishing the task Friday, opening their home tournament schedule with a run-rule victory before closing the day with a six-run victory.
While Lampasas earned the wins on the field, senior Ethan Rascoe believes the outcomes are a byproduct of the team’s collective mentality.
“Having confidence in yourself and your teammates is vital,” he said. “You just can’t perform as well.
“But we know that we’ve put the work in, we endured the grind, and that’s important in creating our confidence.”
The attitude was on display during pool play.
In the opener, the Badgers scored a run in each of the first three innings against San Angelo Lake View before the Chiefs trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth inning.
But Lampasas broke the contest open in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs, punctuated by pinch hitter Hayden Waldrip’s two-run, game-ending double to secure an 11-1 victory.
“We’ve been pretty good about learning that if we just stick to our plan and approach at the plate,” Doege said, “at some point during the seven innings, our offense will come, and it did.
“In the fifth inning, we just really blew up.
Then, the momentum carried over into the contest with Clyde as the Badgers built a 5-0 lead before winning 8-2 to reach the semifinals.
Lampasas (10-4-1) will face Jarrell or Clyde at 2 p.m. today in what will be the Badgers' final day of action until at least March 30. On Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced the suspension of all sanctioned activity, beginning Monday and continuing through March 29, due to coronavirus concerns.
“I’d been preparing for the worst,” Doege said, “and that wasn’t as bad as it could have been (canceling the season).
“There’s been a cloud of indecision looming, and the guys just didn’t know what was going to happen. This has been one of the most difficult days in my coaching career because of the uncertainty, so it was good to get a little closure.”
LAMPASAS TOURNAMENT
Saturday's Games
- Marble Falls vs. San Angelo Lake View, 9 a.m.
- Jarrell vs. Clyde, 11:30 a.m.
- Jarrell/Clyde winner vs. Lampasas, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY'S STATEMENT FROM THE UIL:
To support the health and safety of our students and communities, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is suspending all UIL sanctioned contests due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Texas. Effective March 16, all UIL interscholastic competition is suspended through March 29.
Rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.
