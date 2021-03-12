It was not what he expected.
After averaging 18 points, four steals, three assists and leading Lampasas in 3-pointers, guard Nate Borchardt believed the showing put him in a class by himself.
He was wrong.
Borchardt was recently named 6-4A All-District Co-Most Valuable Player alongside Glen Rose senior Matt Hammonds, and while the junior is extremely honored to receive the award, he is also motivated by it.
“I was excited to be named MVP,” Borchardt said, “but then I thought about it, and I got frustrated because I had to share it with another guy.
“I wanted to be the best and not just one of the best, so I’m taking it as motivation for the upcoming season, while also feeling very blessed and grateful for it.”
It is a feeling Salado junior Josh Goings can relate to.
The guard was named 19-4A co-most valuable player with Burnet senior Luke Kizer after averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game, and like Borchardt, Goings intends to repeat the feat.
“After being a first-team selection as a sophomore,” he said, “I told my teammate that I was going to get MVP the next year. So, I’ve been thinking about this moment all season and put in a lot of work to achieve it.
“Now, I have to defend it.”
Along with their all-district superlatives, Borchardt and Goings were also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A All-Region Teams with their co-MVP counterparts.
And they were not the only players from their respective teams to earn all-district honors.
For District 19-4A, Salado senior Noah Mescher was named defensive player of the year, while teammate Luke Law, a freshman, was named co-sixth man of the year with Jarrell junior D.J. Warren.
The Eagles also placed a pair of players – senior Peyton Miller and junior Brady Ihler – on the first team, and sophomore Noah Self was recognized on the second team.
Jarrell senior Joseph Shamburger and Burnet senior Strat Roy were named co-offensive players of the year, and Lake Belton sophomore Javeon Wilcox capped off the Broncos’ inaugural season by being named newcomer of the year.
Sophomore teammate Leonard King was placed on the first team for Lake Belton, and freshmen Micah Hudson and Peanut BrazzLE landed on the second team.
For Goings, the widespread recognition was confirmation.
“It felt really good to see so many of our players make the list,” he said, “because we were doubted by a lot of people, and we were picked to finish third in our district. But we knew from our first game that we were going to be good together.
“Our team chemistry was amazing.”
The cohesion of talents resulted in an undefeated district championship before advancing to the area round of the playoffs, where No. 22 Waco Connally defeated the Eagles.
A state-ranked squad also dispatched the Badgers in the second round as they fell to No. 3 Argyle, but like Salado, Lampasas is poised to return a strong roster next season despite losing a pair of first-team selections in seniors Landon Mulcahy and Michael Murray Jr.
In addition to Borchardt, Badgers junior Kaeden Crawford was named sixth man of the year after averaging six points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks off the bench during district play, and the pair will be joined by second-team selections Tak Stinnett, a sophomore, and junior Quinn Pace.
“This should scare some teams,” Borchardt said. “We have a lot coming back.
“They need to be preparing for us, because we are going to be good next year.”
Gatesville will be in a similar position, graduating just one of their four 6-4A all-district selections. Logan Edwards, a junior, and sophomore Banner Allman were named to the first team, while sophomore Jack Carroll and senior Si Sheets were placed on the second team.
Rounding out the district’s superlatives, Brownwood junior Christian Kinzler and Stephenville senior Grayson Traweek were named co-offensive players of the year, Glen Rose senior Caden Schinagel was named defensive player of the year, Brownwood junior Jakob Hataway was named newcomer of the year and Glen Rose head coach Jake Bell was named coach of the year.
