Lampasas is losing its best player, but the Badgers are already grooming a potential successor.
After finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the District 24-4A standings, Lampasas senior forward Carter Johnson was honored for his efforts by being all-district most valuable player.
Johnson capped off his career by averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
While his departure will leave a void in the Badgers’ roster, freshman guard Peyton Sisson took a step toward assuming the role one day after being named newcomer of the year.
Additionally, Lampasas received a third superlative as senior guard Ethan Moreno was named sixth man of the year.
Marble Falls sophomore point guard Tidus Willie was named offensive player of the year, and Georgetown Gateway senior forward Rylan Partlow was named defensive player of the year.
The Mustangs and Gators sat with the Badgers atop the final standings, sporting identical 6-4 records.
Lampasas senior guard Luke Shivers was a member of the 10-person first team, and teammate Haegan Oncken, a sophomore forward, landed on the 10-man second team.
Furthermore, seniors A.J. Rosales and Cameron Stokes and freshman Aidan Nuckles were honorable mentions for the Badgers.
For the Lady Badgers, five players were placed on the all-district team after finishing second to champion Marble Falls.
Senior post Morgan Lovejoy and sophomore guard Addison Borchardt were two of 10 selected for the first team, while teammates Payton Tatum, a senior guard, junior guard Aspen Wheeler and sophomore center Abigail Williams were among the eight second-team representatives.
Lampasas senior Brooke White and junior Jamie Ball were honorable mentions.
Burnet junior post Zaria Solis was named most valuable player, while Marble Falls and Jarrell split the remaining four superlatives.
Lady Mustangs teammates Tea Rodriguez, a senior guard, and junior center Lexie Edwards were named offensive player of the year and sixth man of the year, respectively.
For the Lady Cougars, junior guard Jasmine Benavidez was named defensive player of the year, and freshman guard Kaydyn Edwards was named newcomer of the year.
