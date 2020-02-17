AUSTIN – Mark Myers saw everything he wants his team to become on the opposite end of the court.
Lampasas opened its third consecutive trip to the playoffs Monday against No. 19 Fredericksburg, and it did not take long for the Lady Billies to break the game open.
Tied 13-13 moments into the second quarter, Fredericksburg embarked on a 32-7 outburst lasting until the third quarter and cruised to a 78-33 victory inside the Burger Center.
While it was a disappointing outcome, the Lady Badgers’ head coach believes it is also a benchmark.
“We knew what was coming,” Myers said. “They are a very well-coached team, a very skilled team and a very disciplined team.
“They don’t make mistakes, and if want to win, then we have to learn to play like them.”
Lampasas took immediate control as Taylor Allen posted the game’s first points with a 3-pointer and teammate Kyleigh Ball followed with a putback off a rebound moments later.
Then, the Lady Billies found their rhythm, using a 10-2 run to propel them to a 13-10 advantage by the end of the first period.
Lady Badgers senior Jessica Ball’s 3-pointer tied the game in the second quarter’s infancy, but Fredericksburg responded with an emphatic surge. The Lady Billies led 32-15 at halftime before the advantage grew to 48-22 in the third quarter.
Playing without its top two scorers in sophomore Julianna Dwamena and freshman Payton Tatum, who were each sidelined with an injury, Lampasas (25-12) could not contend.
But Myers refused to point to the absences as an excuse.
“Even without them,” he said, “we were able to hang with them for a time, but we are just so young and made so many mistakes.
“We just didn’t give ourselves a chance to be competitive against a good team like Fredericksburg.”
After the Lady Badgers pulled within 23 points, 48-25, the Lady Billies closed with another flurry, using a 27-6 run to put an exclamation point on the win.
Fredericksburg (29-8) equaled Lampasas’ offense at the free-throw line alone, making 33 of 47 attempts, while taking advantage of 36 turnovers by the Lady Badgers.
Led by junior Audrey Spurgin’s game-high 19 points, four Lady Billies finished with double-digit points, while Abby Martin tallied a team-high 10 points in her final game with Lampasas. Additionally, senior Jessica Ball capped off her high school career with three points and three rebounds.
For Myers, who saw the pair blossom in his three years with the Lady Badgers, the end of their time with the team does not limit their impact on the program.
“We’ve made a lot of big strides forward,” he said, “but we want to make more.
“They’ve been great leaders and role models, and they are just a great example for our younger players and what we want them to do.”
FREDERICKSBURG 78, LAMPASAS 33
At Austin
Lampasas (33)
Martin 10, Chandler 8, McDonald 4, K.Ball 4, Allen 3, J.Ball 3, Lovejoy 1.
No. 19 Fredericksburg (78)
Spurgin 19, Bowers 15, Hartmann 13, Crouse 12, Huff 8, Batch 6, Maurer 2, Danz 2, Sifford 1.
Lampasas 10 5 10 8—33
Fredericksburg 13 19 22 24—78
3-Point Goals—Lampasas 2 (Allen, J.Ball), Fredericksburg 7 (Hartmann 3, Bowers 3, Crouse). Free Throws—Lampasas 5-16, Fredericksburg 33-47. Fouled Out—Martin, Lovejoy, K.Ball. Total Fouls—Lampasas 30, Fredericksburg 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Lampasas 25-12, Fredericksburg 29-8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday
- No. 19 Fredericksburg 78, Lampasas 33
Tuesday
- Gatesville vs. Waxahachie Life, 6 p.m. at Glen Rose HS
- Salado vs. Wimberley, 6:30 p.m. at Round Rock HS
- Ellison vs. Rockwall, 7 p.m. at Cleburne HS
- No. 13 Harker Heights vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7:30 p.m. at Corsicana's Navarro College
