LAMPASAS — Nate Borchardt knows what could have happened.
Playing against a talented Blanco team coming off a state-ranked season that ended in the third round of the playoffs versus eventual Class 4A champion San Antonio Cole, Lampasas was tested in its final game of 2021.
Despite building an early 17-point advantage, the Badgers found themselves in a one-possession game with three minutes remaining in regulation.
Then, Lampasas finished.
Borchardt’s layup created a cushion and his free throws with 10.6 seconds left in the game secured the victory as the Badgers defeated the Panthers 78-73, and after the contest, the standout guard admitted there were times when the outcome would have been different.
“There were definitely a few games at the beginning of the season where we crumbled in those situations,” Borchardt said, “but we have learned from it and grown as a team, and we were able to hold off Blanco and keep our composure.
“We have definitely matured as a team.”
The Panthers produced the first two points of the game, but Lampasas immediately responded and held the lead until Blanco used a 15-3 outburst to go ahead 58-57 mere seconds into the fourth quarter.
The teams exchanged the lead five more times and had four ties in the period with the last one occurring at 67-67, setting the stage for the Badgers to close the contest with an 11-6 run.
“We had a great start to the game,” Lampasas head coach Aaron Nuckles said, “and they had a great comeback after making some changes. I’m just glad we were tough enough and had enough left to finish the game.
“It is a good feeling to withstand some pressure late against a really good team.”
Early on, though, it appeared there would be no need to.
Dax Brookreson, a senior, connected on consecutive 3-pointers to start the Badgers’ scoring, propelling them to a 21-4 advantage before going into the second quarter with a 10-point cushion, 24-14.
Lampasas maintained the margin, heading into halftime with a 43-33 lead, but it would not last as Blanco (17-3) won the third quarter 22-14 before a 3-pointer completed the comeback in the final period.
Borchardt, however, was in rhythm.
The senior guard tallied 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to go with five rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Brookreson finished with 10 points, seven steals, five rebounds and two assists.
“Dax always brings intensity,” Borchardt said. “He just keeps us going whenever we are down. He’s the one who brings us back up.
“He starts us, and then we’ll keep it going. It is like a fire, and he ignites it.”
Additionally, senior guards Quinn Pace and Johnki Gardner scored seven points apiece for the Badgers, while post Kaeden Crawford had six points, and Cort Howard had five points — all in the second quarter.
Now, Lampasas (16-9) turns its attention toward completing its nondistrict schedule, hosting Salado on Tuesday and China Spring on Friday before traveling to Stephenville for the District 6-4A opener Jan. 14.
Before beginning their race for a second consecutive playoff appearance, though, the Badgers have lots of work to do and little time to accomplish it, according to Nuckles.
“I hate this week,” he said, “because all you want to do is get to district. The kids just want to get started, and we’ve got all this film that we need to break down, and then, we still have to go and play two really good teams.
“But we put together this schedule together in order to make it hard on them. This is easily the toughest nondistrict schedule we’ve had.”
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Lake Belton 54, Holland 37
- Lampasas 78, Blanco 73
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Lampasas 53, Hutto 38
- Salado 35, Robinson 29
- San Saba 72, Gatesville 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.