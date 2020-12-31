Lampasas’ strategy is simple, and it is effective.
En route to 11 consecutive victories, the Badgers have utilized their roster to the fullest, wearing down their opponents by continually putting fresh bodies on the floor.
And the plan worked to perfection again Wednesday, when Lampasas upset Class 3A No. 13 Blanco 77-70 on the road.
“We made a run at the start of the third quarter,” Badgers head coach Aaron Nuckles said, “and we never trailed in the second half.
“By the end of the game, Blanco’s players were just exhausted, and our style of play paid dividends again.”
But the approach also took a toll on Lampasas.
The contest was physical from the start, according to Nuckles, leading to numerous fouls being called on both teams, and after the first quarter, Blanco (8-2) held a slim 15-13 advantage.
The Badgers rebounded in the second period, outscoring the Panthers 27-21, but eventually had to reign in their collective aggression.
“We had two players foul out,” Nuckles said, “and we had two players finish with four fouls each.
“We were on the verge of being in trouble, but our depth played a huge roll.”
Coming off a 34-point outing against Thorndale, junior guard Nate Borchardt posted 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, while five other Badgers recorded at least eight points. Sophomore swingman
Tak Stinnett and senior guard Michael Murray Jr. tallied 10 points apiece, while Kaeden Crawford added nine points and teammates Jacob Hogeda and Landon Mulcahy had eight points each.
Lampasas (12-1) has three games remaining on its nondistrict schedule.
The Badgers return to the court today, traveling to Hamilton, and they will play Killeen on Saturday, replacing a game against Waco La Vega after the Pirates were forced to recently cancel due to COVID-19 concerns. Lampasas plays at Salado on Tuesday.
“We’ve got some guys who are a little banged up,” Nuckles said, “and we’ve just got to keep competing against that grind.
“Hamilton will show us some zone defense, Killeen is going to be just crazy athletic for what we are used to, and Salado is big and physical, but we’ve got to keep dealing with these different styles and clean things up
before district.”
LAMPASAS 77, CLASS 3A No. 13 BLANCO 70
Lampasas (77)
Borchardt 24, Ortiz 2, Hogeda 8, Pace 4, Gibbs 2, Crawford 9, Stinnett 10, Mulcahy 8, Murray Jr. 10.
Blanco (70)
Hebert 5, Schlinke 23, Young 6, Smith 9, Meyer 12, Wiemers 2, Chase 13.
Lampasas 13 27 15 22—77
Blanco 15 21 10 24—70
3-Point Goals – Lampasas 2 (Stinnett 2), Blanco 3 (Schlinke 2, Smith). Free Throws – Lampasas 19-33, Blanco 25-40. Fouled Out – Crawford, Mulcahy, Meyer, Chase. Total Fouls – Lampasas 29, Blanco 26. Technicals – Blanco 1 (Cross).
Records – Lampasas 12-1, Blanco 8-1.
