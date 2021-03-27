LAMPASAS — The Badgers lost the game, but they gained experience.
Taking a break from its district schedule, Lampasas took to the field Saturday afternoon against China Spring without a number of key contributors. Among others, senior pitcher Ace Whitehead — a Texas commit — senior outfielder Keagan Richardson and utility player Nate Borchardt did not take the field, creating a ripple effect throughout the lineup.
And the alterations were too much to overcome.
The Badgers, who are tied for first place through a third of their District 6-4A schedule, fell into a five-run deficit before the Cougars crushed any hopes of a potential rally by posting 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 17-2 victory.
Although it was Lampasas’ most lopsided loss of the season, Badgers head coach Chance Evans has an alternate view.
“Playing a game like this allows us to see things a little differently,” he said. “This was an opportunity to get some different guys in the game and get them some experience and playing time that they wouldn’t normally be getting if we were playing a district ballgame.
“It is just a good opportunity to work on things, see different pitching, see something outside of district and find things that we can improve on.”
The squads played to a scoreless tie through the first three innings with Lampasas starting pitcher Carson Bekker helping limit China Spring to a pair of singles, but it did not last.
The Cougars discovered their timing at the plate in the fourth inning, posting four runs on four hits, including a trio of doubles, to take control, and they did not relinquish it.
Lampasas (6-12-1) responded by recording its first run in the bottom of the inning, when Tak Stinnett’s RBI single sent courtesy runner Ty Allen across home plate. Allen completed the route initiated by catcher Logan Coleman, who reached base on a single.
The Badgers, however, would not get any closer.
China Spring added a run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning before Allen, who replaced Coleman following his second single, scored again after teammate Avery Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“We felt good about where we were at going into the seventh inning,” Evans said. “This was about getting experience for a lot of the kids who had not received a lot of playing time but who will be a big part of this program over the next couple of years.
“So, the fact we were within reach and had an opportunity to possibly win going into the seventh inning was really good, but China Spring is a really good team that can hit the ball, and we had a bad inning.”
The Cougars witnessed 10 consecutive batters round the bases in the inning with Brayden Faulkner’s three-run home run punctuating the nine-hit outburst. Richardson entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning for Lampasas and connected for a single in his lone appearance, but he would not reach second base.
Gauge Gholson produced a 3-for-3 showing at the plate for a trio of singles to lead the Badgers offensively, while Coleman (2), Dax Brookreson, Bekker and Stinnett accounted for the remainder of the team’s hits.
Now, Lampasas shifts its attention back to district play and a potential championship, opening a two-game series against Gatesville on Tuesday before hosting the Hornets on Friday.
“We just have to keep focusing on ourselves,” Evans said. “When we starting focusing on the wrong things or have negative attitudes, that is when we start struggling.
“We’ve shown that we can beat all the teams in our district if we play to the best of our abilities, so we have to remember to move past mistakes and know we are always in it.”
