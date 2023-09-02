Lampasas sophomore Ashley Kent completed the three-mile course at Temple’s James Wilson Park in 17 minutes, 43.7 seconds on Friday to place ninth individually while helping the Badgers finish fifth with 142 points in
the Pro-Fit Invitational.
Less than 13 seconds later, junior teammate Brayden Phillips (11th, 17:56.2) crossed the finish line, while John Keyes (31st, 18:59.8), Tyler Ecker (47th, 19:38.4) and Gabriel Allison (54th, 19:59.0) rounded out Lampasas’ scoring.
Additionally, Abdiel Hernandez (66th, 20:22.2), Solomon Storm (78th, 20:47.0) and Seth Kachel (95th, 21:14.4) raced for the Badgers, but their times did not count toward the team total.
Giddings (39) emerged with the title, beating out Robinson (68), Cameron Yoe (96) and Burnet, which was paced by champion Isaias Zarate (16:55.8). The Bulldogs finished with 118 points.
Led by junior Erick Ramirez, who was 12th overall with a time of 17:58.8, Isaias Mendoza (21st, 18:36.8), Logan Maldonado (53rd, 19:58.2), Braxton Gould (84th, 20:59.0) and Cristofer Gomez (149th, 25:21.4) accumulated 272 points for eighth-place Florence.
Also in attendance, Belton New Tech recorded 563 points to place 20th with junior Alex Miranda (109th, 21:57.7) pacing the quintet. The remainder of the Dragons’ points were produced by Desmond Long (113th, 22:08.6), Zach Hulsey (155th, 27:08.5), Colton Fry (164th, 33:32.2) and Caleb Fry (165th,
33:56.3).
In the girls division, Salado’s junior varsity team was the top area program in attendance, placing fourth with 195 points behind a trio of top-30 showings.
With a 14th-place time of 14:01.7, junior Cassie Vargas was first to complete the two-mile course for the Lady Eagles, while Sofia Cadenas (22nd, 14:25.9) and Zimri Lebaron (29th, 14:35.5) followed. Rylee Young (51st, 15:02.9) and Ainsleigh Liebig (84th, 15:46.1) accounted for the remainder of Salado’s points, while teammate Juliann White (16:03.4) was 98th.
Hailey Palmer (14:16.7) led Lampasas with a 17th-place race, helping the Lady Badgers finish 14th (316) as a team. Leah Phillips followed at 30th (14:35.6), and teammates Sophia Storm (15:35.1), Lola Miller
(15:48.3) and Taylor Martell (17:07.4) were 72nd, 87th, and 132nd, respectively.
Saydalee Walker (145th, 17:38.4) and Charmaine Dane (151st, 18:04.3) also raced for Lampasas.
En route to placing 17th with 393 points, Florence had three runners cross the finish line among the first 75.
Mary Bell was 35th (14:42.0), Seidy Carbajal was 70th (15:34.0) and Emily Carbajal was 73rd (15:36.3), and Cheyenne Pierce (121st, 16:42.3) and Victoria Carbajal (128th, 17:01.1) were responsible for the remainder of the Lady Buffaloes’ points.
Yoselin Bedolla Martinez (146th, 17:41.0) produced the top showing of the Belton New Tech trio in attendance, joining teammates Isabelle Allen (167th, 20:59.1) and Isabella Barnett (172nd, 23:11.4).
Thanks in part to sophomore Asah Roy, who won the individual championship with a time of 12:52.7, Burnet (56) claimed the team title, while Giddings (133) and West (152) followed in the final standings.
McGREGOR INVITATIONAL
Gatesville captured the team championship at the McGregor Invitational on Saturday, scoring 44 points to beat second-place McGregor by 42 points.
Jack Armstrong (5th, 17:01.3) was the first Hornet to cross the finish line, and he was followed by teammates Abraham Almendariz (7th, 17:13.6), Jastin Muegge (9th, 17:21.5), Cameron Thompson (11th, 17:32.4) and Asa Hardcastle (12th, 17:39.3).
McGregor’s Benjamin Castro (15:55.9) won the individual title.
In the girls division, Vania Martinez led Gatesville to a fifth-place showing with 161 points. She was sixth in the two-mile race with a time of 12:38.9.
Riley Higginbotham (17th, 13:29.8), Bethany Penrod (23rd, 13:39.0), Ally Penrod (58th, 14:46.5) and Gracee Isaacks (75th, 15:22.0) rounded out the Hornets’ scoring.
McGregor (73) won the team title, while second-place Lorena’s Jaylah Fish was the individual champion with a time of 12:08.5.
