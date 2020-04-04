It was over before it could truly begin.
Embarking on his first season as head coach of Lampasas’ track and field team, Tanner McLean’s expectations were high.
The Badgers were coming off an impressive campaign highlighted by then-junior Cameron Everts’ gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles and the squad’s second-place showing in the 1,600 relay at the Class 4A state meet.
Having inherited the position last summer, McLean fully understood the potential he possessed, and now he realizes concern surrounding the coronavirus is stealing his opportunity to oversee the talented roster.
“It’s hard,” McLean said. “I just wish I could have got my full year with these guys. Obviously, they are great athletes, and we were really starting to jell.
“It was going to be something special, and that is going to really be a tough pill to swallow if we don’t get to come back.”
The Badgers have not competed since hosting the inaugural Johnny “Lam” Jones Relays three weeks ago, and in the days since, the University Interscholastic League has suspended all practices and competitions.
Additionally, schools across the state have been closed, with May 4 serving as the first possible day for classes and athletic activities to resume.
Along with affecting athletes, robbing some of their senior seasons, the decisions are halting the careers of first-year coaches, who are eager to build relationships, establish expectations and instill philosophies.
“I was really fortunate to have some great kids and great seniors who took me in following the coaching change,” Harker Heights head softball coach Kye Robertson said. “We were thriving together.
“But we’ve all faced adversity before in other things, and we’ll get through this.”
The Lady Knights won four of their first five District 12-6A games, and they were poised to potentially reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
It is a position first-year Shoemaker head baseball coach Adam Froeschl can relate to.
After earning just one victory in 2019, the Grey Wolves were undefeated three games into their district schedule when the COVID-19 crisis began.
Froeschl understands these are unprecedented times, though.
“It’s disappointing,” he said, “but that is just part of life sometimes. Things come up, and you just deal with them the best you can.
“I wish my seniors could finish out the season, but in the end, we just do what we can and take it one day at a time.”
Regardless of when normality resumes, coaches will have another opportunity while others are not as fortunate.
“I’m being selfish thinking about all the things I’m missing out on with my track team,” McLean said.
“There are kids missing out on proms and graduations and all these other memories that adults carry with them throughout their lives.
“They aren’t getting any of it, and that’s tough.”
