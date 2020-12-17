For the second consecutive season, Lampasas dominated its district, and the reason why is clear.
Spending most of the year perched at No. 3 in the Class 4A, Division I rankings, the Badgers cruised to an undefeated record in the regular season, including an unblemished run through their district schedule.
In five district games, Lampasas outscored its opponents by a combined 160 points, 241-81, and recently, the Badgers were rewarded for their efforts.
Lampasas captured four superlatives and occupied 14 of the 36 first-team positions on the all-district list, while the next closest squad – Austin LBJ – produced seven first-team selections.
Badgers senior quarterback Ace Whitehead received the most recognition, repeating as the district’s most valuable player after completing 58 of 87 passes for 1,102 yards and 19 touchdowns during the trek to a
district championship. Additionally, he ran for 355 yards and six scores, averaging 6.45 yards per carry.
Along with the district’s highest honor, Whitehead was also named to the first team as both a punter and a kicker. He averaged 45.6 yards on 77 kickoffs, 38.5 yards on 22 punts and successfully converted 62 of 67
field-goal attempts, including a season-long 46-yarder against Burnet.
While Whitehead engineered the offense, a pair of juniors anchored Lampasas’ defense.
Middle linebacker Case Brister was named defensive player of the year, and teammate Sosa Sokimi, a defensive end, was named co-defensive newcomer of the year along with LBJ senior Kejon Hudspeth and
Fredericksburg sophomore Gary Seidenberger.
Brister was responsible for a team-high 177 tackles during the season, including 134 solo, with 14 resulting in a loss. Sokimi finished the year with 45 tackles and four sacks.
Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers was named coach of the year, while LBJ senior Andrew Mukuba (offensive player of the year) and LBJ sophomore Sedrick Alexander (offensive newcomer of the year) rounded out the superlatives.
A trio of Badgers offensive lineman – seniors John Long and Hayden Waltrip and junior Connor Keele – landed on the first team after paving the way for Lampasas to average 456.2 yards per game during district, and teammates Jack Jerome, Michael Murray Jr. and Ethan Moreno joined them on the list.
Jerome, a senior, led Lampasas in rushing, posting 1,161 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Murray capped off his career with 41 receptions for 834 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Moreno, who is a
sophomore, was named to the team as a utility player after accounting for 530 all-purpose yards, and he was also placed on the defensive first team as a special teams player.
Senior defensive lineman Anthony Harris (34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks) joins Moreno on the list, along with linebacker Keagan Richardson, junior defensive back Dax Brookerson and utility play Ian McKinney.
Richardson, a senior, was second on the team in total tackles with 128, including nine for a loss, and recovered a team-high four fumbles. Brookerson finished with 112 tackles and intercepted three passes,
while McKinney, a senior, had 72 tackles.
The Badgers also placed six players on the second team – senior receiver Lane Haviland, senior offensive lineman Klein Muse, junior linebacker Josh Carter, senior defensive backs Cade White and Connelly White
and defensive utility player Joseph Whitehead, a senior.
DISTRICT 13-4A, DIVISION ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
MVP: Ace Whitehead, Sr., Lampasas
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andrew Mukuba, Sr., Austin LBJ
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Case Brister, Jr., Lampasas
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Sedrick Alexander, So., LBJ
CO-DEFENSIVE NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Kejon Hudspeth, Sr., LBJ; Sosa Sokimi, Jr., Lampasas; Gary Seidenberger, So., Fredericksburg
COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Rogers, Lampasas
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Jaxson Denton, Sr., Burnet.
RB: Jack Jerome, Sr., Lampasas; James Bates, Jr., Canyon Lake; Marcus Escamilla, Sr., Burnet.
WR: Jeremy Greene, Jr., Canyon Lake; Kade Jenschke, Jr., Fredericksburg; Latrell McCutchin, Sr., LBJ; Michael Murray Jr., Sr., Lampasas.
TE: Braeden Howell, Sr., Burnet.
OL: John Long, Sr., Lampasas; Connor Keele, Jr., Lampasas; Hayden Waltrip, Sr., Lampasas; Eric Teutsch, Sr., Canyon Lake; Kolby Wright, Sr., Fredericksburg; Johnathin Nandin, Sr., Burnet.
P: Ace Whitehead, Sr., Lampasas.
UTL: Ethan Moreno, So., Lampasas.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Anthony Harris, Sr., Lampasas; Kolten Ramey, Jr., Canyon Lake; Zachary Wubbolding, Jr., Fredericksburg; Brendan Jones, Sr., LBJ; Braeden Howell, Sr., Burnet.
LB: Keagan Richardson, Sr., Lampasas; Patrick Almond, Sr., Canyon Lake; Logan Metzger, Jr., Fredericksburg; Jaybreon Riggins, Jr., LBJ.
DB: Dax Brookerson, Jr., Lampasas; Devonta Bickham, Sr., LBJ; Jai Maxwell, Sr., LBJ; Latrell McCutchin, Sr., LBJ; Landon Christian, Jr., Burnet.
UTL: Omarion Neal, Sr., Burnet; Jaxson Denton, Sr., Burnet; Ian McKinney, Sr., Lampasas.
K: Ace Whitehead, Sr., Lampasas.
ST: Ethan Moreno, So., Lampasas.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Peyton McMullen, Sr., Canyon Lake.
RB: Ryan Rivali, Sr., Canyon Lake; Gavin French, Sr., Fredericksburg; Daqwon Donaldson, Sr., LBJ.
WR: Judson Beard, Jr., Fredericksburg; Danny Davis III, Sr., LBJ; Lane Haviland, Sr., Lampasas.
TE: Tanner Schultz, Jr., Canyon Lake.
OL: Curtis Johnson, Sr., LBJ; Klein Muse, Sr., Lampasas; Ben Crisp, Sr., Canyon Lake; Davis Englert, Sr., Fredericksburg; Hayden Henry, Sr., Burnet.
P: Rob Zuberbueler, Sr., Fredericksburg.
UTL: Ethan Wolfe, Jr., Burnet.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Shawn Pendleton, Sr., Canyon Lake; Brasjion Biscoe, Sr., LBJ; Luke Schneider, Jr., Taylor; Brandon Ng, Jr., Burnet.
LB: Josh Carter, Jr., Lampasas; Latreveon McCutchin, So., LBJ; Ethan Sanchez, Sr., Taylor; Maison Thornley, Sr., Burnet; Niko Ynfante, Jr., Burnet.
DB: Anthony Joiner, Sr., LBJ; Tyler Pauly, Sr., Canyon Lake; Judson Beard, Jr., Fredericksburg; Danny Davis III, Sr., LBJ; Jesse Laidler, Jr., Burnet; Cade White, Sr., Lampasas; Connelly White, Sr., Lampasas.
UTL: Rob Zuberbueler, Sr., Fredericksburg; Joseph Whitehead, Sr., Lampasas.
K: Daniel Mendoza, Sr., Taylor
ST: Danny Davis III, Sr., LBJ; Kade Jenschke, Jr., Fredericksburg.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
QB: Cole Immel, Jr., Fredericksburg; Oscar Gordon III, Jr., LBJ; Bryson Bass, So., Taylor.
WR: Cade Rye, Sr., Burnet; Connor Cobb, Jr., Taylor.
TE: Tripp Dennis, Sr., Fredericksburg.
OL: Colton Davidson, Jr., Burnet; Rusty Price, Jr., Fredericksburg; Derek Whitworth, Jr., Fredericksburg; Chance Garza, Jr., Taylor.
DL: Grishma Pun, Sr., Burnet; Youri Estrad, So., Fredericksburg; Klay Feller, Sr., Fredericksburg; Roston Razo, Sr., Taylor.
DB: Angel Neri, Jr., Fredericksburg; Tre’ Simms, Sr., LBJ; Tyrone Jurrels, Sr., LBJ; Blake Whitlow, Sr., Taylor.
DE: Caleb Olfers, Sr., Fredericksburg.
ATH: Matthew Smith, So., Fredericksburg.
