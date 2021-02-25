Supposedly, defense wins championships. It also earns recognition.
No. 2 Lampasas and No. 6 Salado each delivered impressive seasons, earning undefeated district titles en route to playoff appearances. Along the way, both squads benefited from talented playmakers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Badgers junior linebacker Case Brister – the 13-4A, Division I All-District Defensive Player of the Year – and Eagles senior Wrook Brown, a safety, each earned spots on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State First Team, claiming one of four selections for their respective positions.
Anchoring Lampasas’ defense, Brister accounted for 177 tackles, including 16 for a loss, along with two sacks and an interception, while helping the Badgers (9-1) hold opponents to an average of 20 points through 10 contests. Lampasas suffered its lone loss in a 54-49 defeat against Corpus Christi Miller in the area round.
Brister was an all-state first-team selection last season as well.
Brown, who was named to the first team as a secondary player, finished the season with 124 tackles (68 solo, 8 for a loss) and an interception, guiding the Eagles (11-2) to the third round of the playoffs, where they lost to eventual state champion Carthage. The Bulldogs won the contest 35-7.
While each was recognized for their defensive abilities, they provided much more.
Both played running back with Brister carrying the ball 37 times for 299 yards and six touchdowns, while Brown had 75 carries for 653 yards and a dozen touchdowns to go with a pair of receiving touchdowns, and each served as their team’s leading punt returner. Brister scored eight touchdowns and accounted for 301 return yards, and Brown averaged 38.3 yards per punt return.
Additionally, Brown served as the kicker for Salado, connecting on 51 of 54 extra-point attempts.
A trio of teammates joined Brown – the 9-4A, Division II All-District Most Valuable Player – on the list.
Senior fullback Noah Mescher was awarded a spot on the third-team offense, while junior offensive tackle Gavyn Keyser and senior linebacker Peyton Miller were named honorable mentions.
Mescher carried the ball 194 times for 1,577 yards and 21 touchdowns, Keyser helped open the path for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers as the Eagles averaged 396 yards of offense per game, and Miller – the 9-4A, Division II All-District Defensive Player of the Year – finished with 101 tackles (53 solo, 16 for a loss), four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Last season, Salado placed two players (honorable mentions Bryce Dobbins, a then-junior center, and senior fullback Hunter Turk) on the all-state list after going 8-4 and reaching the area round of the playoffs.
Lampasas also landed a player on the second and third team.
John Long, a senior, who was a first-team selection last season, was placed on the second-team offense as a tackle after clearing the way for the Badgers to average 570 yards and 50.4 points per game as quarterback Ace Whitehead engineered the efforts.
Whitehead, the defending Class 4A offensive player of the year, was a third-team selection following a 1,993-yard, 29-touchdown campaign. Additionally, he carried the ball 111 times for 978 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins (3,044 yards, 51 touchdowns) and Carthage defensive back Brandon King (53 tackles, 9 interceptions) were named all-state offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively. Carthage head coach Scott Surratt was named coach of the year.
In total, Carthage ended up with three first-team selections (offensive guard Karston Williams, running back Mason Courtney, linebacker Kip Lewis) along with King’s superlative, while the eight-time state
champions also placed two (offensive tackle Tee Kellum, quarterback Kai Horton) on the second team.
Class 4A, Division I state champion Argyle occupied three first-team slots (offensive tackle Jack Tucker, wide receiver Cole Kirkpatrick, tight end Jasper Lott) and two third-team selections (defensive lineman Chase Bunnell, secondary player Jeff Copeland).
