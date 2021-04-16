Aspen Wheeler had three hits and three RBIs to help the Lampasas Lady Badgers clinch a playoff spot with a 15-4 five-inning shellacking of Stephenville on Friday night.
Stephenville was already down 10-0 before its first hitter stepped into the batter's box.
Hannah Perry and Kali Hunter each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Badgers (4-3 6-4A).
Harley Wakeman and Caitlin Sanguinet combined on a four-hitter in the circle.
BRYAN 5, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Bryan, Jessica Adams tossed a two-hitter and the Lady Vikings clinched a share of the 12-6A championship and the No. 1
seed for the playoffs.
Adams finished with 10 strikeouts. Brooke Schmidt and Larisa Perez had the only hits for Cove (10-2 12-6A), which fell two games behind Bryan with two games remaining. The Lady Dawgs have already locked up the No. 2 seed.
The Lady Vikings (12-0 12-6A) led all the way after scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning.
This was the only 12-6A game played Friday. The other three were postponed.
BASEBALL
COPPERAS COVE 13, KILLEEN 3, 6 inn.: At Copperas Cove, Russel Cochran had four hits, drove in four runs and the Bulldawgs scored the last 10 runs of the game for a run-rule victory.
Travis Sanders had three hits, including his sixth homer of the season, and drove in three runs. He struck out 12 on the mound.
Jace Johnson also had four hits. The Bulldawgs rapped out 16 hits overall.
Caden Harris had three RBIs.
Cove (6-4 12-6A) remained in a third-place tie with Ellison. The two teams play today at 1 p.m. in Copperas Cove.
SALADO 13, BURNET 2, 5 inn.: At Salado, Cade Strickland allowed just one hit and had two of his own to help the Eagles cruise to a win.
The Bulldogs opened the game with two runs, but Salado answered with four in the bottom of the first, added five in the second and four more in the third.
Strickland fanned 11 batters.
Kole Maedgen had three RBIs for the Eagles (12-12, 5-6 19-4A), who moved a game in front of Burnet for fourth place with four games remaining.
Drew Bird had two hits and a walk for Salado. Dillon McDaniel also had two hits and two RBIs. Nolan Williams drove in two runs.
The Eagles play two games against third place Georgetown Gateway (6-5 19-4A) next week, then finish the 19-4A slate with two games against last-place Jarrell (2-9).
STEPHENVILLE 1, LAMPASAS 0: At Lampasas, the Yellowjackets scored a run in the top of the seventh and shut out the Badgers for the second time this week in another pitchers' duel.
Nate Borchardt held Stephenville to three hits, but the Badgers only had two of their own.
The Badgers were out-hit 4-3 in Tuesday's 2-0 loss.
TAYLOR 2, LAKE BELTON 1, 9 inn.: At Taylor, the Ducks scored in the bottom of the ninth to avoid a three-game sweep of the season series against the Broncos.
Taylor also moved into a tie atop the 19-4A standings with Lake Belton.
Ty Jackson had two of Lake Belton's three hits.
Logan Flores (5 IP, 5K) and Connor Bartz (3 IP, 4K) pitched well for the Broncos and allowed just seven hits.
All three games in the series were decided by two runs or less.
Lake Belton has two games with last-place Jarrell next week and closes the season with two games against fifth-place Burnet. Taylor faces Burnet next week and Gateway to close the season.
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Harker Heights 6
- Bryan 7, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 13, Killeen 3, 6 innings
- Ellison 6, Temple 3
District 6-4A
- Brownwood at Gatesville, ppd.
- Stephenville 1, Lampasas 0
District 19-4A
- Salado 13, Burnet 2, 5 innings
- Taylor 1, Lake Belton 1, 9 innings
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Bryan 5, Copperas Cove 0
- Belton at Ellison, ppd.
- Killeen at Harker Heights, ppd.
- Shoemaker at Temple, ppd.
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 12, Gatesville 6
- Lampasas 15, Stephenville 4, 5 innings
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton at Jarrell, ppd.
- Salado 14, Georgetown Gateway 1
