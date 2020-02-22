Lampasas’ Jack Jerome and Case Brister swept the top honors at the Lago Vista powerlifting meet and helped the Badgers claim the team championship on Thursday.
Jerome was named lightweight lifter of the meet after winning the 165-pound division with a 540-pound squat, 325 bench press and 500 deadlift for a total of 1,365 pounds.
Brister won the 181 division and was the heavyweight lifter of the meet. Brister had a 525 squat, 285 bench and 525 deadlift for a total of 1,335.
Johnathan Strickland (123 pounds) and Kyle Arriola (132) also won their divisions for the Badgers.
Owen Seaver was the runner-up in the 242 division. He benched 395 pounds, breaking a school record he set last week at 385.
Superheavyweight John Long tied Jake Dibble’s 2015 school record in his division with a 405-pound bench press. Long placed second in his division.
Weston Reid (181) and Daunte Cuffie (198) also had runner-up finishes for Lampasas, which finished ahead of Fredericksburg and Llano for the team trophy.
The Badgers’ next meet is the regional meet March 14 in Smithville.
Lampasas’ Ayers sets four more school marks in powerlifting
Lampasas junior Alyssa Ayers broke all of her 123-pound division records while winning at Thursday’s Lago Vista meet.
Ayers squatted 315 pounds, benched 205 and deadlifted 330 for a total of 850 pounds. All four figures are Lady Badger school marks.
Ayers was named best lifter in the light classes and helped Lampasas finish third in the meet behind Taylor and Lago Vista.
Sophomore Lila Walling placed second in the 259 division and set a school record with her 320-pound squat.
Kylee Rutledge placed third in the 105 division.
