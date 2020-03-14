Emilee Wade tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Bosqueville blanked Lampasas 3-0 on Friday in Bosqueville.
Bosqueville took the lead on a second-inning error.
Harley Wakeman produced the lone hit for the Lady Badgers. In the circle, she pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
Emma Howell went 2 for 3 at the plate for Bosqueville.
The Lady Badgers, and all other public school sports teams, won’t return to action until at least March 30 after the University Interscholastic League on Friday suspended all sports competition, beginning today and extending through March 29.
