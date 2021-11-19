AUSTIN -- After close losses to Killeen and Marble Falls, the Lampasas Lady Badgers found some redemption Thursday afternoon with a dominant 63-20 win over the Austin McCallum Knights on the opening day of the Austin Crockett tournament.
Freshman guard Addison Borchardt ignited the Badgers’ offense from the opening play with a steal, followed by a layup and two free throws to give Lampasas a lead which would not be seriously threatened for the remainder of the contest. When Borchardt wasn’t making steals, she paired up with junior forward Bre Quarles (10 points) and forced McCallum to keep pace with a high-energy transition game. Senior post Kyleigh Bell (12 points) and sophomore guard Aspen Wheeler dominated the inside while forward Jamie Bell and Rebekah Pearce assisted with steals and baskets of their own. Riding the momentum of a well-executed offense, the Badgers held a commanding 25-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Lampasas smothered the Knights on defense, too, led by junior guard Payton Tatum who drew fouls, forced turnovers and then hit her teammates with clutch passes to take advantage of a confused and out-of-sync McCallum backcourt.
As the second half began, the Borchardt-Quarles duo picked up where they left off by blocking passes and disrupting inbounds plays. Head Coach Mark Myers paced the sidelines exhorting the Badgers to not foul and they listened. McCallum was kept off the free-throw line as Wheeler entered the game and took over setting up the offense and running plays.
Tatum came to life in the second half and hit two from behind the 3-point arc while junior post Morgan Lovejoy imposed her will on the inside with rebounds and follow-up baskets. Freshman post Abigail Williams finished the game with four points in addition to strong offensive and defensive rebounds in a convincing and well-balanced victory.
Tatum was the Lampasas' leading scorer with 14 points. Borchardt finished with eight.
Later Thursday, the Lady Badgers defeated tourney host Crockett 53-26. Lampasas returns to action Friday morning at 9 against Austin LBJ, then will face Cedar Creek at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.