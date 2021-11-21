AUSTIN -- After falling to the Central Texas Saints on Friday afternoon, the Lampasas Lady Badgers showed resilience and bounced back big in a lopsided 78-7 victory against Manor New Tech on Saturday in the Austin Crockett tournament.
Coach Mark Myers was content to stay the course in terms of strategy and the Lady Badgers quickly found a rhythm doing what they do best. Junior guard Payton Tatum (6 points) teamed up with sophomore guard Aspen Wheeler (15 points) and lit up the transition game to combine for half of Lampasas’ early scores. Senior post Kyleigh Ball (6 points) dominated the paint, feeding the ball inside to Morgan Lovejoy (16 points) and Cobie Chandler (7 points) to build a commanding 23-1 lead at the end of the first period.
The Lady Badgers showed no signs of fatigue from playing five games in three days and, despite the comfortable lead, did not let up on the gas. Junior forward Bre Quarles continued to disrupt plays which allowed Chandler to assist freshman post Abigail Williams (8 points) and senior forward Rebekah Pearce (4 points) under the rim.
Midway through the third period, Wheeler came to life, hitting shots from behind the 3-point arc which opened the lane for freshman guard Addison Borchardt (4 points) to put Manor New Tech even further in the hole.
Sophomore forward Jamie Ball (6 points) stormed the boards in the final period with strong rebounds and assisted senior guard Hadley Oncken (6 points), who slashed through defenders at will on her three trips to the paint. Freshman post Abigail Williams was rock steady and scored in all four periods, including a final assist to Ball as the Lady Badgers put the finishing touches on a dominant win in the final day of the tournament.
Lampasas beat Elgin on Saturday evening and finished second in the tourney with a 5-1 record. Lovejoy and Tatum earned spots on the all-tourney team.
Elgin and Lampasas meet again on Monday in Lampasas at 6:30 p.m.
