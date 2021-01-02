LAMPASAS — Addison McDonald did not want an easy victory.
En route to the program’s best start in recent history, Lampasas earned a dozen of its first 15 victories by double-digits and entered Saturday’s game against Class 6A Hutto outscoring its opponents by a combined 274 points through 17 contests.
Furthermore, the Lady Badgers’ came in on a seven-game win streak, defeating their foes by an average of 20.3 points. Prior to Thursday’s 53-52 victory at Jarrell, however, the separation was even greater, and the Lady Hippos shrunk the statistic even further.
After trailing the entire opening quarter, Lampasas claimed its first lead early in the second period and never fell behind again, winning 45-38, but McDonald never felt safe, and she did not want to.
“The big wins get boring,” the Lady Badgers senior said. “I think close games
are great for us, because it lets us see that we are not the ‘it’ team. We still have to compete, and we still have a lot to work toward.
“Having that mindset is very important.”
Lampasas owned a 33-20 advantage with approximately 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the cushion quickly deflated as Hutto used an 18-6 outburst to pull within a point, 39-38, with less than 2 minutes left in regulation.
The Lady Hippos would not get any closer, though, as McDonald made baskets on consecutive possessions to widen the gap before Julianna Dwamena’s shot in the paint capped off the victory.
Like her teammate, Dwamena is thankful for the test.
“When you have to fight to the end,” the junior said, “it makes everybody have to highlight the different skills they possess, and we all have to do what we are best at.
“It is good to be challenged, and I think this was the perfect game for us before we start district.”
Playing without starting point Payton Tatum, the Lady Badgers struggled early, falling into a 7-0 hole before pulling within two points, 11-9, by the end of the period. A successful and-1 opportunity for Dwamena at the onset of the second quarter thrust Lampasas into the lead.
Hutto (5-10) did not make a field goal in the period and trailed 25-18 at halftime, and the Lady Badgers’ lead grew to 33-20 on junior post Kyleigh Ball’s basket in the paint.
But the Lady Hippos connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 37-31, and they recorded seven of the first nine points in the fourth quarter until McDonald’s personal 4-0 run thwarted the comeback attempt.
“Addison had a will to win,” Lampasas head coach Mark Myers said. “She did everything that was necessary for us.
“She’s one of the smartest players we’ve had here. ... She’s a coach on the court.”
McDonald finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting to go with a game-high seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Dwamena led the Lady Badgers with 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Additionally, sophomores Morgan Lovejoy, a post, and Bre Quarles, a forward, scored six points apiece.
Now, Lampasas (16-2) turns its attention toward returning to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year under Myers, opening District 6-4A play Tuesday at home against Gatesville.
Surviving the schedule will not be easy, though, with a pair of top-10 teams residing in the district. Glen Rose is ranked ninth in the current Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, while Stephenville resides in 10th.
But McDonald believes the Lady Badgers are ready to compete.
“We are exactly where we need to be as a team,” McDonald said. “Nobody’s perfect going into district, and we all have individual flaws that we need to work on.
“I would hate to go into district off a loss, so this was a great game to show us that we are prepared.”
LAMPASAS 45, HUTTO 38
Hutto (38)
Batton 17, Jones 10, Johnson 3, C.Williams 3, Thompson 3, S.Williams 2.
Lampasas (45)
Dwamena 13, McDonald 8, Lovejoy 6, Quarles 6, Castaneda 3, Allen 3, Bender 2, Chandler 2, J. Ball 2.
Hutto 11 7 13 7—38
Lampasas 9 16 12 8—45
3-Point Goals—Hutto 4 (Batton 2, Johnson, Jones), Lampasas 4 (Quarles 2, Castaneda, Allen). Free Throws—Hutto 16-33, Lampasas 7-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Hutto 13, Lampasas 22. Technicals—None.
Records—Hutto 5-10, Lampasas 16-2.
