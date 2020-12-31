Mark Meyers was waiting for this.
Through the first two months of the season, Lampasas’ head coach has seen his players roll through the competition, averaging 56.5 points while scoring at least 60 points in each of their previous five games.
On Wednesday, however, he received exactly what he wanted as the Lady Badgers connected on seven 3-pointers en route to a 69-44 victory at Giddings.
“We shot the ball extremely well,” Meyers said, “and usually a mark of one of my teams is that they are good at shooting 3-pointers. But we just haven’t been able to do that this year.
“So, it was really good to see, especially from Taylor Allen.”
Allen, a senior guard, scored all 12 of her points on 3-pointers, while teammates Laurcy Bender (7 points) and Bre Quarles (10 points) made two and one 3-point field goal, respectively.
Led by junior forward Juliana Dwamena, who posted a team-high 13 points, six Lady Badgers recorded at least seven points in the team’s fifth consecutive win.
Lampasas carried a 14-9 advantage into the second quarter, where it inflated the cushion to double digits, leading 30-18 at halftime. Then, in the third quarter, the Lady Badgers claimed complete control as Dwamena scored eight of the team’s 23 points in the period, while Giddings (4-5) produced just eight points.
“We had to change some things up at halftime,” Myers said, “because we were facing some defenses we had never seen before.
“It was good to see, so we can prepare for district, and I was impressed with how the girls responded to those adjustments we made.”
Lampasas (14-2) returns to the court today, traveling to play Jarrell at 12:30 p.m. before hosting Hutto on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final game prior to the start of the District 12-6A schedule Tuesday at home
versus Gatesville.
“We just need to continue to execute on offense,” Myers said. “We are going to have to execute on offense to be successful in district, and we are using all these games in a row as a way to get better at that instead of practicing.
“Hopefully, this will get us ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.