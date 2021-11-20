AUSTIN -- Following a strong showing Thursday at the Austin Crockett tournament, the Lampasas Lady Badgers notched win number three Friday morning, defeating Austin LBJ 60-14.
Sophomore guards Aspen Wheeler (9 points) and Payton Tatum (3 points) established Lampasas’ transition game early and built up a comfortable 11-1 lead barely three minutes into the contest. After that, Senior post Kyleigh Bell (10 points, 7 rebounds) and junior post Morgan Lovejoy (20 points) set up shop under the basket and, with help from Abigail Williams, extended the Badgers’ lead t0 19-1 to end the first period.
Tatum kept the LBJ offense on its back foot with three steals and assisted Lovejoy, who dominated the middle of the second period with four of her 10 trips to the hoop including rebounds on offense and defense. The closing minutes of the first half were animated by senior guard Hadley Oncken (6 points) and Jamie Ball, Oncken hustling to keep plays alive and the two of them feeding each other under the rim for easy lay-ins.
Senior guard Cobie Chandler and Wheeler maintained a relentless pace up and down the court, setting up plays and running the offense while junior forward Brea Quarles fought for rebounds and finished off plays she kept alive under the basket. Oncken had the final say with a glide through the paint and completed the final score as the last seconds ticked away.
Lampasas lost 54-33 to the Central Texas Saints later on Friday. Lampasas' final day in the tourney Saturday includes games against Manor New Tech (1:30 p.m.) and Elgin (6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.