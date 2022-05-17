Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange followed up her first-round 79 with an 80 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 159 and a share of 13th place in the medalist standings at the UIL Class 4A girls golf state tournament, where Salado finished 10th and the Lady Broncos were 12th in the team rankings at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Lydia Burleson paced Salado (396-384—780), pairing her opening 85 with an 88 for a 173 total and a tie for 24th. Cooper Meyer (91-94—185), Reese Rich (107-96—203), Elliot Self (113-117—230) and Madeline Rakowitz (125-106—231) completed the Lady Eagles’ card.
Shelby Pusey (96-104—200), Shelby Chaney (113-103—216), Clara Brunner (111-128—239) and Katherine Moore (124-118—242) rounded out the scores for Lake Belton (399-405—804).
Argyle (317-303—620) won the team title by 16 shots over runner-up Midlothian Heritage (315-321—636), and Andrews (324-334—658) was third.
In the 3A tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Cameron Yoe’s Brinley Patterson (82-90—172) tied for 15th place and teammate Shawn Bernard (87-90—177) shared 20th.
Wall’s Shay West (71-76), Pottsboro’s Alli Reily (72-75) and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart (73-74) finished 1-2-3 in the medalist standings following a playoff after all three finished with two-day totals of 147.
Wall (312-319—631) won the team title by 78 shots over runner-up Odessa Compass (359-350—709). Gunter (359-361—720) was third.
