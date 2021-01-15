If Thursday's season opener was any indication, Lampasas senior powerlifter Alyssa Ayers will be updating her school records in short order.
Ayers matched her school marks in the 123-pound division squat (315 pounds) and bench press (205) en route to a win in the Lampasas meet.
The Lady Badgers scored 42 points to win the meet. Burnet (33) finished second, and Llano (31) was third.
Ayers also deadlifted 285 pounds to finish with a three-lift total of 805 and was named best lifter in the light classes. Teammate Brianna Miller finished second in the 123 division at 575.
Lampasas sophomore Nimsi Vergara won the 105 division, with Lady Badger Kylee Rutledge placing second.
Alexis Hamilton (114 pounds), Zayda Gorecki (132), Emily Brister (148), Rebekah Pearce (165) and Camilla Lopez (181) had third-place finishes for Lampasas.
Alyeayah Luna (148) and Maggie Fletcher (165) earned fourth-place finishes.
