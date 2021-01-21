Lampasas powerlifter Alyssa Ayers set a school record on the way to winning the 123-pound division Thursday in the Burnet meet.
Ayers broke her own record in the 123-pound squat with a lift of 320. She also benched 200 and deadlifted 300 for a victorious three-lift tally of 820. Ayers was named best lifter in the light classes for the second time in two meets this season.
The Lady Badgers finished fourth in the team standings with 29 points, behind Burnet (38), Fredericksburg (35) and Brady (32).
Sophomore Nimsi Vergara finished second in the 105 division. Teammate Kylee Rutledge was third.
Anna Burgess (114 pounds), Brianna Miller (132) and Camilla Lopez also produced third-place showings.
Zayda Goreck (132) and Emily Brister (148) had fourth-place finishes.
