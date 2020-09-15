The Lampasas Independent School District on Tuesday announced on Twitter that Friday's high school varsity football game at China Spring was canceled "due to Covid related issues at China Spring."
The message from the LISD Athletics Twitter account was posted just before noon. The freshman and junior varsity games were also canceled.
Friday's matchup featured a pair of top-10 Class 4A teams. The Badgers are No. 3 in 4A-D1, and China Spring (3-0) is No. 8 in 4A-D2.
The Badgers were hoping to continue the momentum of a 3-0 start that saw them outscore Brownwood, Stephenville and then-4A-D2 No. 4 Wimberley by a combined 153-51.
The announcement said the school was searching for a replacement game. The Badgers are willing to play on Friday or Saturday. Lampasas also has an open date on Oct. 2 that it could use to add a game.
The Badgers are scheduled to host Gatesville on Sept. 25.
