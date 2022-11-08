BELTON — On the heels of producing a fourth consecutive 20-win season and with three all-district players returning, Lampasas head coach Mark Myers assumed his team would be prepared to dominate.
He was wrong.
The Lady Badgers opened their season with a disappointing 50-46 defeat, leaving Myers wondering about his players’ collective potential, but Tuesday at Belton, his concerns were somewhat alleviated.
Lampasas used a 26-4 outburst bridging the first and second quarters to take complete control and propel the Lady Badgers to a 70-37 victory.
Following the contest, Myers admitted feeling a sense of relief.
“There is still a lot we’ve got to work on,” he said, “but this is more of what I expected coming into the season. I really expected this would be the best team we’ve ever had here at Lampasas.
“This game was just so much more of what I expected to see.”
Of the 13 players on the roster, a dozen produced points for the Lady Badgers, who were led by senior guard Payton Tatum, who finished with 14 points off the bench to go along with four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Additionally, sophomore post Abigail Williams had nine points and five rebounds for Lampasas, while teammates Addison Borchardt, who had four steals and four assists, Morgan Lovejoy (6 rebounds) and Brooke White contributed seven points apiece.
Early on, however, it did not appear the Lady Badgers would cruise.
Belton freshman Sarah Brown, who finished with a game-high 17 points, accounted for the game’s opening basket, connecting on a 3-pointer, but White responded with a game-tying 3-pointer, sparking a 9-1 run for Lampasas.
The Lady Badgers’ advantage grew to 13-9, but Lady Tigers senior Leilah Maldonado’s layup trimmed the deficit to a basket at 13-11.
Belton would not get any closer, though.
Lampasas (1-1) closed the quarter with five unanswered points before starting the second period with 11 consecutive points.
“We kind of got chewed out earlier in the day for how we played in the opener,” Tatum said. “Then, he called a timeout in the first quarter and told us to give more effort.”
Belton (1-1) did not record another field goal until senior Trinity Espitia made a 3-pointer, making the score 37-15.
The Lady Badgers led 42-21 at halftime and inflated their cushion to 53-30 by the end of the third quarter.
“We just let a run get us down,” Belton head coach Eric Reiger said. “Then, we start questioning ourselves, what we are doing and if we are any good, and it just snowballed. Basketball is such a game of waves and spurts, and you’ve got to be able to withstand a run and give one of your own.
“But you have to be in the right mindset, and we weren’t.”
Now, both teams prepare for their first tournaments of the season, traveling to the three-day Leander Rouse tournament Thursday, and while the goal is to win, Myers has other intentions.
“I want to see competitiveness,” he said. “We’ve got big games coming up, but we need to get everybody together and in sync. We’ve got to make a playoff run this year.
“I only have so many years left in my career, so we’ve got to make this season count.”
