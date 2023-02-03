LAMPASAS – Two weeks ago, Lampasas suffered a 14-point loss at Marble Falls, matching its most lopsided defeat of the season. Some teams would want to forget the outcome, but the Lady Badgers
refused.
After icy conditions delayed the teams’ second encounter, the District 24-4A rematch finally tipped off Thursday, and Lampasas immediately claimed control.
The Lady Badgers opened the game with an 11-0 outburst, and No. 24 Marble Falls never held a lead before falling 52-41, propelling Lampasas into a tie with the Lady Mustangs for first place in the district standings.
Following the win, Lady Badgers head coach Macey Wooten admitted her players entered the game with a singular focus.
“That loss was a wakeup call,” she said, “and everything we have done since then was very intentional, and a lot of the things we did were geared specifically for playing Marble Falls again. I gave the girls a game plan, and they executed it.
“We have been practicing these things for weeks, and they came through and did their jobs.”
Seven Lampasas players combined to account for the team’s eight first-quarter field goals, and the Lady Badgers took a 17-8 advantage into the second period. The gap would widen to 12 points at 27-15 in the third quarter before the Lady Mustangs responded.
Thanks to a 13-3 run, Marble Falls (18-13, 5-2) almost erased the deficit, pulling within two points, 30-28, but junior guard Aspen Wheeler’s driving layup sparked another 11-0 run to give Lampasas all the momentum it needed.
Brooke White finished with a team-high 11 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for the Lady Badgers, while teammate Morgan Lovejoy, a senior post, had 10 points and nine rebounds, recording the 1,000th point of her career in the process. Additionally, junior forward Jamie Ball had nine points and seven rebounds.
“Our bigs were the spark that started it for us,” Wooten said. “Jamie had some quick points for us early, and Morgan is just our rock. Whenever she is on the court, that is when we feel most comfortable as a team.
“When they play like that, it just gives everyone else a comfort and motivation to put the nail in the coffin.”
The outcome prevents the Lady Badgers from experiencing consecutive losses for just the second time this season. Lampasas’ only other two-game skid occurred in early November, when former head coach Mark Myers oversaw the squad.
Myers, who was named to the University Interscholastic League’s list of its top 100 girls basketball coaches in the organization’s history, turned around the team upon arriving in 2017, guiding the Lady
Badgers to five consecutive playoff appearances. Prior to Myers taking over, Lampasas reached the postseason just once since 2001.
The relationship suddenly ended Jan. 16, though, when Myers was placed on administrative leave while being investigated for improper communications with a student, and Lampasas ISD officials later
announced he would not be returning.
Myers coached just one district game this season, leaving Wooten – a former assistant who was not coaching basketball this season – to take over the position.
While the past month has been a whirlwind, Wooten is embracing the opportunity.
“This has been bizarre and surreal,” she said. “I was coaching cross country and track, but when I got the call to come coach these girls, I absolutely wanted to do it. It shows a lot about the girls and how they were raised, because they could have just said this season is over.
“But they are fighting just as hard as I am.”
Now, with one more win, the Lady Badgers (25-10, 5-2) will secure at least a share of the district title, and they could potentially earn the outright championship if Lago Vista wins tonight at Marble Falls.
Wooten, however, is only concerned with one contest – Lampasas’ regular-season finale at Jarrell on Tuesday.
“That is a must-win game for us,” she said. “I’m not looking at anything but that game, and we will be watching a lot of film on them this weekend.”
FRIDAY'S AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 23-4A
- Salado 58, Robinson 51
- Waco Connally 68, Gatesville 22
- No. 3 Waco La Vega 80, China Spring 17
District 24-4A
- Lampasas 52, No. 24 Marble Falls 41
