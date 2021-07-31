Steffin McCarter didn’t get to jump for a medal, coming up three spots short (and less than 1½ inches) of reaching the long jump finals on Saturday at the Tokyo Games.
But McCarter, a Lampasas High graduate, appears determined to make an Olympic return.
“MOTIVATION,” he posted on Twitter, followed by an emoji of a purple smiling face with horns.
McCarter’s best jump in the qualifying round was 7.92 meters (25 feet, 11¾ inches). He was seventh in Group A. The last of the 12 spots for Sunday’s finals went to three jumpers who finished at 7.96 (26-1 3/8) in Group B.
Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarría led all qualifiers with a jump of 8.5 meters (27-10 5/8 inches).
McCarter is the second former Badger track star to appear in the Olympics. Johnny "Lam" Jones won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay in 1976.
