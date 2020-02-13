The season is over, but the acknowledgments continue.
On the heels of one of the best seasons in school history, Lampasas is still receiving recognition, landing six players on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Team, including the offensive player of the year.
Badgers junior quarterback Ace Whitehead was named Texas’ top player at for the classification after throwing for 4,259 yards and 54 touchdowns along with rushing for an additional 723 yards and 21 touchdowns.
His efforts helped Lampasas reach the Division I state semifinal game, collecting a school record 13 victories in the process.
It is the second statewide award Whitehead received after being named The Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year in December.
Additionally, Whitehead was placed on the first team as a quarterback and received an honorable mention as a place kicker after making 115 extra points and six field goals.
Joining Whitehead on the first team is teammate Case Brister.
The sophomore linebacker led the Badgers in tackles, amassing 211, including 162 solo, en route to an average of 14.1 tackles per game. A total of 24 tackles were for a loss, and he had a dozen sacks.
Senior safety Koby Allen landed on the third team as a secondary player after the senior posted 191 tackles with five coming for a loss.
The remainder of Lampasas’ selections were on offense, including John Long and Cameron Everts, who were each placed on the second team. Long, a junior offensive guard, helped guide the way for the Badgers to record 777 points for an average of 51.8 per game, while Everts, a senior receiver, hauled in a team-high 90 passes for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Although Everts led Lampasas in receptions and receiving yards, senior Jaylon Porter accounted for a team-high 20 touchdowns and was placed on the third team. He finished with 67 catches for 1,352 yards, joining Everts with an average of at least 90 yards per game.
Salado was also represented on the list.
Eagles junior center Bryce Dobbins and senior fullback Hunter Turk were named honorable mentions after leading Salado to an 8-4 overall record and into the area round of the playoffs.
