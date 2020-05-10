Lampasas standout wide receiver Michael Murray Jr. on Sunday announced via Twitter he has committed to New Mexico.
The 6-foot-2 Murray, who has one season left at Lampasas, would be the third Division I player from last season’s Badger receiving corps. Seniors Cam Everts (Air Force) and Jaylon Porter (Stephen F. Austin) signed with their schools in February.
Murray caught 57 passes last season for 995 yards and 16 touchdowns. According to the 247 Sports recruiting web site, he also had offers from Incarnate Word and Sam Houston State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.