Lampasas' Luke Rogers won his boys singles bracket at the 25-team Georgetown tournament on Friday.
The tournament was broken down into divisions based on Universal Tennis Rating points.
Rogers' was challenged in his last two matches, both against Round Rock Cedar Ridge playes, but held on to win both.
"He was serving and volleying more than ever and doing great at the net," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said.
Amore Zapata reached the semifinals in girls singles. She had two match points in the third-place match but lost in a tiebreaker.
Nate Champion and Jordan Venegas lost 8-6 in the consolation final in boys doubles.
Other Badgers in the tourney were James Vasquez (1-2 in boys singels), Clyde Ashfield and Tyler Ecker (0-2 in boys doubles), Allison Valdez and Clayton Shaw (1-1) in mixed doubles and Sierra Vincent (1-2 in girls singles).
The Badgers return to action Thursday at China Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.