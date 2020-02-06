LAMPASAS — Jaylon Porter’s career is complete, and he could not have scripted a better conclusion.
Lampasas’ standout receiver sat in front of a gymnasium full of friends and family Wednesday morning, reflecting on everything he experienced as a senior. From hauling in a team-high 20 receiving touchdowns to seeing one of his catches become a highlight on national television to helping the Badgers produce the most wins (13) in school history — it all crossed his mind.
Moments later, he made one final memory.
Porter committed to play at Stephen F. Austin during a National Signing Day ceremony, and while his signature punctuated his high school career, he will never forget the journey.
“I get chills just thinking about it,” Porter said. “On the field, I accomplished more than I ever wanted.
“I could not have asked for a better year to go out. It’s just been amazing.”
Porter was not the only member of the Badgers to see their collegiate dreams come true, though.
Lampasas’ leading receiver Cameron Everts, who landed on the 14-4A, Division I All-District First Team Offense alongside Porter, signed with Air Force after verbally committing prior to the season.
After helping transform the Badgers from a 1-9 program in 2016 to reaching the state semifinals as seniors, Everts especially enjoyed sharing the stage with his teammate.
“It would not have been the same if it was just me signing,” Everts said. “It’s a blessing, and it means the world.
“We’ve both been working really hard, and we both deserved to do it together.”
It is a sentiment Lampasas baseball players Marty Ybarra and Austin Hilgenberg can relate to.
Growing up, the pair of pitchers spent much their lifetimes competing either with or against each other on the diamond, and last season, they guided the Badgers into the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
Much like Everts and Porter, the path to this point makes the experience special for Ybarra.
“It’s hard to explain this feeling,” said Ybarra, who signed to play at Western Texas. “We’ve been playing together since we were really young in little league.
“It’s amazing that we were able to accomplish one of our goals and play college baseball.”
Although each secured their athletic futures Wednesday, Hilgenberg, who committed to Dallas, refuses to look ahead with his senior season looming.
“I’m focusing on the present,” he said. “We’ve got things we want to accomplish this year.
“I feel this year is going to be special, and I just want to enjoy all of it while I can.”
