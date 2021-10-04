The Gatesville tennis team clinched a share of its second straight District 6-4A championship with a 14-5 home win over Lampasas on Monday in a match that took nearly a week to complete.
The Hornets (11-3 overall) won six of seven doubles matches and led 7-2 when play was suspended by lightning on Sept. 28, when the match began.
Second-place Lampasas fell to 3-1 in 6-4A and will prepare for next week's bi-district playoff match against Decatur. The Badgers are slated to have a practice match with Harker Heights on Friday.
"Gatesville is a good team and the kids fought hard, but we were just up against a better team tonight," said Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser.
Kailr Clements and Luke Rogers won in mixed doubles for Lampasas' only point on Sept. 28. Clements also won in singles Monday, giving her a hand in two of the Badgers' five points.
The Badgers lost two girls doubles matches in tiebreakers. All of Lampasas' wins came on tiebreakers.
James Vasquez rallied from a 6-1 opening-set loss to win 7-5. He won the third-set tiebreaker 10-5.
Aubriana Flores also rallied from a 6-1 loss to win 7-5. She won her tiebreaker 10-3.
Allison Valdez won her opening set, dropped the second and bounced back for a 10-8 win in a tiebreaker.
Montoya leads MCA volleyball to first district win
Alicia Montoya led Memorial Christian Academy with 13 kills, 17 assists and eight aces to help the Lady Warriors get their first win in district play Monday night.
Memorial Christian defeated Waco Parkview Christian 25-20, 25-17, 26-28, 26-24 at home.
Natalia Flores finished with 12 kills, four aces and three assists for MCA. Candace Williams led the Lady Warriors with 31 digs. Jozlyn Contreras added 15 digs and six kills. Isabel Pack had three kills and six assists. Natalia Flores contributed three assists.
The Lady Warriors improved to 7-6 and 1-4 in TCAF Div. II District 1.
