Five members of the Lampasas football team that climbed to No. 2 in the rankings during the regular season are among the 34 area athletes selected to play in June's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games.
The Badgers' Lane Haviland, Keagan Richardson, Ian McKinney, Anthony Harris and Hayden Waldrip will represent Lampasas on the Blue team in the 13th annual contest to be held June 12 in Waco.
The football game will be preceded at 12:30 p.m. by the eighth annual Victory Bowl volleyball match at a site to be determined.
The sixth annual Victory Bowl softball and baseball games will be played on June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The Victory Bowl rosters were announced during a news conference Sunday at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, although many of the participants had already been revealed on social media.
Victory Bowl participants were selected from 100 high schools in 12 counties in Central Texas.
Members of each team were nominated by their high school coaches or sponsors following the 2020 football/volleyball seasons and preceding the 2021 spring seasons. The final rosters were then selected by this year’s coaching staffs.
Ninety-two football players, 24 volleyball players, 20 cheerleaders, 36 baseball players, 30 softball players and 32 area head coaches were divided into Red and Blue teams.
Players and cheerleaders will arrive in Belton and Waco on June 9 for three days of practice and fellowship provided by volunteers in surrounding communities. Each participant will stay at a home of host families. In addition to practices and team fellowship, members of each team will participate in
service projects in the community.
AREA VICTORY BOWL PARTICIPANTS
Red Football
- Ayden Paquette, Copperas Cove
- Isaiah Chisholm, Copperas Cove
- Kendal Parker, Copperas Cove
- Jaeshawn Johnson, Ellison
- Zach Bates, Gatesville
- Luke Mullins, Gatesville
- Cameron Drayton, Harker Heights
- DaShawn McCubbins, Shoemaker
- Jacob Cote, Shoemaker
- Vontez Martin, Shoemaker
Blue Football
- Tyler Edgar, Florence
- TaQuan Jones, Killeen
- Sega Tauiliili, Killeen
- Lane Haviland, Lampasas
- Keagan Richardson, Lampasas
- Ian McKinney, Lampasas
- Anthony Harris, Lampasas
- Hayden Waldrip, Lampasas
- Lucas Morvant, Salado
Red Cheer
- Alleigh Necessary, Gatesville
- Camdyn Brothers, Harker Heights
Red Softball
- Brooke Schmidt, Copperas Cove
- Kendall Villagrana, Gatesville
- Ka'Dazjah Trimble, Harker Heights
Blue Softball
- Riley Futrell, Florence
Red Volleyball
- Madi Ward, Gatesville
- Catie Bakken, Harker Heights
Blue Volleyball
- Megan Manibusan, Salado
Red Baseball
- Ben Jones, Belton
- Scotty Gurnett, Belton
- Russel Cochran, Copperas Cove
- Julian Vascot, Ellison
- Austin Mitchell, Harker Heights
Blue Baseball
- Dillon McDaniel, Salado
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 6, BURNET 0: At Burnet, Alex Pierce scored twice for the Eagles. Tyler Anderson, Jackson Husung, Ryan Havelka and Chris Ortiz also.
Max Markham assisted on two scored. Cooper Sanders, David Ochoa and Grant Sellers also had assists.
MONDAY'S SOCCER
BOYS
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 3, Gatesville 2, OT
- Salado 6, Burnet 0
GIRLS
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 2, Gatesville 1
- Salado 6, Burnet 0
