Reigning 6-4A boys basketball MVP Nate Borchardt, 12-6A baseball offensive player of the year Easton Culp and 12-6A football all-district first-teamers Dominick Allison and Marcus Maple are among 38 area athletes and cheerleaders selected to play in June's Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games.
Borchardt will represent Lampasas and the Blue team in the inaugural basketball games set for 5 and 7 p.m. on June 2 at West High School.
Harker Heights' Culp and teammate Tanner Wells will compete for the Red squad in the seventh annual baseball game set for 6:30 p.m. on June 3 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The softball game will also be played at UMHB at the same time.
Ellison running back Allison and Heights wide receiver Maple will provide some firepower for the Red team offense in the 14th annual Victory Bowl football game on June 4 in Waco. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. at a venue to be announced.
The ninth annual volleyball game will follow the football game at 2:30 p.m. at a site to be determined
The Victory Bowl rosters were announced during a news conference on Feb. 6 at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, although many of the participants had already been revealed on social media.
Victory Bowl participants were selected from high schools in 12 counties in Central Texas.
Football and volleyball players and cheerleaders will arrive in Waco on June 1 for four days of practice and fellowship. Baseball and softball players will arrive in Belton on June 1 for three days of practice and fellowship.
Coaches for the team were announced in January and include Salado's Alan Haire and Belton's Brent Sniffin (football), Florence's Michelle Rogers and Belton's Rachel Reekstin (softball), Harker Heights' Alina Wilder (volleyball), Shoemaker's Adam Froeschl (baseball) and Salado's Diane Konarik (girls basketball).
AREA VICTORY BOWL PARTICIPANTS
Red Football
- Seth Morgan, Belton
- Trent West, Belton
- Jackson Engelke, Belton
- Wyatt Nelson, Copperas Cove
- Mac Roberts, Copperas Cove
- Dominick Allison, Ellison
- Rance Ledet, Ellison
- Armando Molina, Ellison
- Jaiden Gomez, Gatesville
- Evan Hanson, Gatesville
- Ezra Davidson, Harker Heights
- Marcus Maple, Harker Heights
- Jamil Knight, Shoemaker
Blue Football
- Victor Bonilla, Florence
- Beau Hill, Salado
- Aidan Wilson, Salado
Red Cheer
- Meghan Sholes, Harker Heights
Blue Cheer
- Jessica Ludwig, Killeen
- Ja'Liyah Strevenson, Killeen
Red Softball
- McKenzie Drake, Belton
Blue Softball
- Kylie Bliton, Florence
- Kami Bliton, Florence
- Landry Searcy, Killeen
Red Volleyball
- Emma Wasiak, Copperas Cove
- Kyra Gaston, Copperas Cove
- Kayla Willliams, Harker Heights
Blue Volleyball
- Lainey Taylor, Salado
Red Baseball
- Josh Westbrook, Belton
- Easton Culp, Harker Heights
- Tanner Wells, Harker Heights
Blue Baseball
- Nolan Williams, Salado
- Josh Adams, Salado
Red Basketball
- Samaria Bostick, Copperas Cove
- Jezrael Dejesus, Shoemaker
- Antwone Gonzales, Shoemaker
Blue Basketball
- Walt Jackson, Killeen
- Nate Borchardt, Lampasas
- Kenslee Konarik, Salado
