LAMPASAS — The Ace Whitehead-to-Michael Murray connection worked in a big way Friday night in the second-ranked Lampasas Badgers’ blowout win over the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies, 56-20.
Whitehead found Murray three times for 150 yards. Murray turned all three receptions into touchdowns from 38, 22 and 90 yards, respectively.
Murray said after the game that he had to make up for the couple of drops on long Whitehead passes he had earlier in the game.
"After I dropped the first couple balls I decided to prove a point to myself that I'm the best player out here on the field," Murray said. "And I proved it."
The 90-yard touchdown put the Badgers ahead 49-0 in the third quarter.
Fredericksburg avoided the shutout, putting up 20 points in the fourth quarter.
"I think we came out strong — we've came out strong all season long," said senior defender Keagan Richardson. "I mean, we had a rough game last week (a 40-34 win over Canyon Lake), but we came out and showed how good of a defense we are tonight."
One of the Billie touchdowns was avenged by Case Brister with an 87-yard kickoff return.
The Badgers set the tone early and often as they secured the outright District 13-4A title.
With the win, the Badgers also finish the season 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the district.
"I was just proud of the way they played from the get-go," said head coach Troy Rogers.
Rogers said the team has battled through some adversity this season, including not playing for 28 consecutive days. The team had two coronavirus-related cancelations and a bye week during that stretch.
The Badgers forced one fumble, intercepted one pass and forced a turnover on downs en route to a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Defensive back Cade White intercepted a Cole Immel pass in the second quarter and returned it 38 yards to the 2-yard line, Richardson recovered a Gavin French fumble in the second quarter and returned it for around 15 yards and junior linebacker Josh Carter sacked Immel on a fourth down in the second quarter.
"They hit us with that play right before that, and we didn't fit it correctly," Richardson said of the fumble recovery. "And then they tried to run that same play again, and that time we fit it.
"I think Dax (Brookreson), our safety, hit him, ball went flying, I picked it up and just took off with it."
First-half scoring by the Badgers included two touchdowns by running back Jack Jerome, two rushing touchdowns by Whitehead and two Whitehead-to-Michael Murray connections for touchdowns.
Jerome kicked off the scoring with a 45-yard rushing touchdown 47 seconds into the contest, going untouched. He tacked on a 20-yarder on the next drive for the Badgers.
"We obviously have big-play potential, you know, and I didn't know we were going to break it on the second play — I was glad to see it happen," Rogers said of the first touchdown. "I was just glad to see the momentum from the get-go."
To go along with the two touchdowns, Jerome racked up 131 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
In the 28-point second quarter, Whitehead provided all the scoring for the Badgers. After White’s interception, Whitehead punched it in from the 2-yard line.
Whitehead added a 16-yard rushing touchdown on the third drive of the quarter.
Just more than two minutes after Whitehead’s first rushing touchdown, he found Murray for their first touchdown connection, the 38-yarder.
Whitehead and Murray hooked up for another touchdown with just over a minute left in the half, a screen pass that Murray took 22 yards for the score.
With the win, the seniors walk off the field victorious for the final time in Lampasas.
Whitehead, who has quarterbacked the Badgers since his freshman year, described the feeling of walking off the field in Lampasas one final time "bittersweet."
"I knew from the start it was going to happen one day," Whitehead said. "And I've just been blessed. You know, I've played on here many games — had a lot of great games (and) played with some great guys."
Whitehead finished the game with 169 yards and three touchdowns on 5-of-10 passing. He also had 78 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Murray concurred with Whitehead.
"Like Ace said, it was bittersweet," he said. "We've had some great wins and some tough losses here. I'm going to miss this place a lot."
Before Murray's career officially comes to an end, however, the Badgers look ahead to the playoffs.
Lampasas (8-0, 5-0) will open the playoffs Thursday night at 7 against Uvalde in Fredericksburg.
"We're going to work on us," Rogers said of the preparation for the playoffs. "On Mondays when we get our scouting report done with our opponent, we show the kids film on Monday morning, and we work on their schemes, and we work on trying to stop them and talk about their certain guys, and then it's about us."
LAMPASAS 56, FREDERICKSBURG 20
Fredericksburg 0 0 0 20—20
Lampasas 14 28 7 7—56
First Quarter
Lam—Jerome 45 run (Ace Whitehead kick), 11:17.
Lam—Jerome 20 run (Whitehead kick), 6:33.
Second Quarter
Lam— Whitehead 2 run (Whitehead kick), 9:19.
Lam—Murray 38 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick), 7:16.
Lam—Whitehead 16 run (Whitehead kick), 3:40.
Lam—Murray 22 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick), 1:33.
Third Quarter
Lam—Murray 90 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick), 6:21.
Fourth Quarter
Fre—Immel 52 run (Manuel Noriega kick), 11:10.
Lam—Brister 87 kickoff return (Whitehead kick), 10:53.
Fre—Beard 1 run (kick failed), 7:38
Fre—Dennis 17 pass from Immel (Aaron Cordero-Rojas kick), 0:52.
TEAM STATISTICS
Fre Lam
First Downs 17 13
Rushes-Yards 36-247 39-262
Passing Yards 177 169
Comp-Att-Int 13-33-2 5-10-0
Punts-Avg. 5-38.8 3-35.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-25 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Fredericksburg, French 13-63, Beard 9-42, Immel 7-110, Hardman 3-2, Zuberbueler 2-24, Rodriguez 2-6. Lampasas, Jerome 15-131, A.Whitehead 9-78, Moreno 6-25, Brister 3-1, Underwood 3-(minus 7), J.Whitehead 2-35, Rascoe 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Fredericksburg, Immel 13-33-2-177. Lampasas, Whitehead 5-10-0-169.
RECEIVING—Fredericksburg, Beard 4-54, Smith 3-35, Dennis 2-19, Rodriguez 1-28, French 1-25. Lampasas, Murray 3-150, Haviland 1-15, Smith 1-4.
13-4A-D1 STANDINGS
x-Lampasas 5-0
x-Austin LBJ 4-1
x-Canyon Lake 3-2
x-Burnet 2-3
Fredericksburg 1-4
Taylor 0-5
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Austin LBJ 26, Taylor 7
- Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16
- Lampasas 56, Fredericksburg 20
