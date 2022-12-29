LAMPASAS – Mark Myers believes steals do more than simply change possession. They create opportunities.
Looking to bounce back from a disappointing road loss less than 24 hours earlier, Class 4A No. 24 Lampasas returned to the court Wednesday, hosting Llano, and the Lady Badgers immediately stole
control.
Lampasas recorded four of its 19 steals in the first quarter, where it constructed a 16-5 advantage, and the gap only widened.
Sparked by their defense, the Lady Badgers helped force 38 turnovers en route to a 57-19 victory, and following the win, Lampasas’ head coach pointed out the importance of finding ways to halt the
opposition’s momentum.
“When you’ve got a kid who is relentless at chasing the basketball,” Myers said, “and they get a steal here and a steal there, those are extra possessions for us to get out of that game. We talk about that a lot.
“It just comes from effort, intensity and desire to get that basketball.”
Led by guards Addison Borchardt, a sophomore, and junior Aspen Wheeler, who combined for a dozen steals, seven Lady Badgers produced a steal against the Lady Yellowjackets, and Lampasas capitalized on the additional chances.
The Lady Badgers took a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter, where they had nine more steals while outscoring Llano 18-6 in the period as senior guard Brooke White posted 11 of her game-high 22 points.
White made four of her seven field-goal attempts in the quarter to nearly equal all of Llano’s offensive output.
After making two shots in the first quarter, the Lady Yellowjackets only connected on three more field goals in the game – one in each period.
Borchardt finished with 10 points, seven steals and five assists in the win, while Wheeler had five steals, four points, three assists and three rebounds. Additionally, senior post Morgan Lovejoy made two of three 3-pointers to finish with eight points and a game-high five rebounds, and teammate Abigail Williams, a sophomore post, had four points, three rebounds and three blocks.
“We gave ourselves a lot of extra possessions just by hustling and trapping,” Borchardt said. “Those steals also allow us the chance to make up for any mistakes we might make, and that happens. By getting steals, though, we can set our offense back up.
“We can get back anything we’ve lost.”
No amount of steals, though, can replace a massive void in the Lady Badgers’ lineup.
Standout senior guard Payton Tatum, who leads the team in points and steals, suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday’s 55-46 defeat at Brookshire Royal, and she is currently sidelined indefinitely as doctors assess the severity.
While a return before the conclusion of the regular-season schedule is possible, it is not guaranteed, and now, Lampasas (19-8) must quickly adjust to life without Tatum in order to ensure there is a playoff appearance for Tatum to return to.
The Lady Badgers are off until Jan. 3, when they travel to play Gatesville in their final contest before opening the District 24-4A schedule at Lago Vista on Jan. 6.
Although the team’s chemistry is altered, Myers’ expectations are not.
“We will make the playoffs,” he said, “but our top concern is to not be the fourth seed, and the reason for that is because we would have to play (No. 3) Waco La Vega in the first round. They are one of the top 15 teams in the state regardless of classification – 6A, 5A, 4A, it doesn’t make a difference.
“We will make the playoffs, but we just do not want to finish fourth. We just have to use these games before district to adjust, focus one game at a time and do whatever it takes.”
