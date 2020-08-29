LAMPASAS — The No. 3-ranked Lampasas Badgers defeated the Brownswood Lions 55-23 in their season opener Friday at Badger Stadium.
“It feels great to get out here and play,” said Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers. “I thought the kids played well right out of the box, so I am proud of them.”
On their first possession, the Badgers went three-and-out and were forced to punt with 10:22 left in the first quarter. The Badgers forced the Lions to punt on their first drive, but a penalty for roughing the kicker allowed the Lions three more downs before punting with 7:35 left in the quarter.
The Badgers scored on their next drive when senior running back Jack Jerome broke away with a 71-yard run for a touchdown to take the first lead with 7:07 left in the quarter.
The Lions muffed the kickoff and Badger senior defensive back Connelly White recovered it.
On the next play, Badgers senior quarterback Ace Whitehead threw an interception. The Lions took advantage and scored a touchdown to tie it up with 6:02 left in the quarter.
After a few three-and-outs from both teams, the Badgers found the end zone again with 2:32 left in the quarter when junior Case Brister rushed from a yard out to put the Badgers up 14-7.
In the second quarter, the Lions found the end zone again with 11:41 left, but missed the extra point after going for a fake, leaving the Badgers up 14-13.
The Badgers scored on their next drive with 7:57 left when Whitehead called his own number from 4 yards out to put the Badgers up 21-13. Thirteen seconds later, the Lions fumbled the kickoff and Badger senior linebacker Keagan Richardson recovered it.
With 6:41 left in the half, Whitehead rocketed a pass to Brister from 19 yards out to score a touchdown, leaving the score 28-13. The Lions answered with a touchdown of their own with 3:28 left in the half.
On their next drive, Whitehead threw to senior wide receiver Michael Murray Jr. from 15 yards out to end the half 35-20 in the Badgers’ favor,
In the third quarter, the Badgers forced the Lions into a three-and-out on their first possession less than two minutes into the quarter. The Badgers didn’t let off the gas and Jerome scored from 7 yards out to make it 42-20. The Lions drove to the Lampasas 2 late in the quarter but the Badger defense would not let them score and forced a turnover on downs.
The Badgers capitalized as Whitehead called his own number from 92 yards out to score. The point after missed and the Badgers led 48-20 at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, the Badger defense allowed only a short field goal with 8:55 left.
The Lions lined up for the kickoff and kicked the ball to Brister who returned it all the way into the end zone from 80 yards out to close out the scoring.
“We are going to take the momentum from this into our next game,” said Rogers, “We are 1-0 and we got Stephenville next week and we are going to put them in our radar and get ready to play.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Stephenville.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Johnson City 34, Florence 20
- Lampasas 55, Brownwood 23
- Llano 45, Gatesville 16
- Salado 46, Troy 27
