Ace Whitehead ran for two touchdowns, passed for two others and No. 3 Lampasas steamrolled Stephenville 41-0 on Friday at Tarleton Stadium in Stephenville.
Whitehead tossed TD passes of 2 and 9 yards to Michael Murray Jr. and scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards.
Case Brister also had a pair of touchdown runs for the Badgers (2-0), including a 40-yarder early in the second quarter that gave Lampasas a 20-0 lead.
Brister's 1-yard on the opening play of the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Lampasas hosts 4A-D2 No. 4 Wimberley next Friday.
FRIDAY'S 13-4A, DIV. I SCORES
- Burnet 29, Gonzales 21
- Fredericksburg 54, Jarrell 14
- Fischer Canyon Lake 61, La Grange 23
- Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0
- Rockdale 55, Taylor 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.