Thursday was another record-setting day for Lampasas junior powerlifter Alyssa Ayers at the Burnet meet.
Ayers set or matched school records in every category while winning the 123-pound division. Her 290-pound squat and 200 bench press were Badger records. Ayers tied a school mark with a 310-pound deadlift. And her three-lift total of 800 pounds was also a school record.
Ayers was named best lifter in the light classes for the second straight week.
Lampasas finished fourth overall, aided by runner-up performances by sophomores Kylee Rutledge (97-pound division) and Lila Walling (259). Rylie Jones placed third in the 198 division.
“I told the girls the goal was to increase their totals,” Lady Badgers coach Duane Young said. “Every girl accomplished that goal, highlighted by Nimsi Vergara (fourth place, 105 pounds) increasing her total by an impressive 40 pounds, and Rebecca Nobles, Rylie Jones and Lila Walling added 35 pounds to their totals.”
Nobles, a freshman, placed sixth in the 114 division.
With the exception of Ayers, a state bronze medalist last season, the Lady Badgers competed with freshmen and sophomores.
Badger boys win at Burnet
Lampasas’ Jack Jerome and Case Brister were named the top lifters after leading the Badgers to the team championship at the Burnet meet on Thursday.
Jerome won the 165-pound division and was named top lifter in the light classes. Brister won the 181 division and earned heavyweight lifter of the meet honors.
Salado was second in the meet, and San Saba finished third.
Jerome recorded a 550-pound squat, a 325 bench press and 475 deadlift for a 1,350 total. Brister’s line was 520-285-500—1,305.
John Long (530-385-465—1,380) won the superheavyweight division for the Badgers. Caden Thrift (1,165 total) was third.
Daunte Cuffie (1,285) finished second in the 198 division. Owen Seaver (1,250) was third in the 242 division.
