Lampasas powerlifting star Alyssa Ayers is now a four-time state qualifier. But it will be her first time participating in nearly two years.
Last year's state tourney was among the early wave of cancellations and stoppages caused by the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. one year ago.
On Friday, Ayers repeated as 123-pound champion at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Region 2 Division 2 (Class 4A) Championships at Dublin High School.
Ayers broke her own regional record with a three-lift total of 850 pounds.
She finished 65 ahead of runner-up Mia Rodriguez of Taylor.
Ayers was so dominant her lifts even ranked favorably with her heavyweight peers.
Ayers, who weighed in for the meet at 117.8 pounds, had a 200-pound bench press that ranked fourth overall. Her dead lift of 320 ranked ninth. The next lightest person to match or better those marks weighed 179 pounds.
Ayers' 330 squat broke her own Lampasas record, and the 850 total also tied her school mark.
Ayers finished sixth and third in her first two state appearances competing in the 114 division.
The area's other regional champion was Gatesville's Emmaleah Zacha, who won the 259-plus division.
Zacha led her division in all categories with a 425 squat, 230 bench and 330 deadlift. The squat was 45 ahead of her nearest rival and was the top overall squat in the meet.
Lake Belton's Paigeryn Ayers and Haylee Thomas made history as the fledgling school's first participants at an athletics state meet.
Thomas qualified in the 198-pound division. Her 320 deadlift was tops in her class.
Ayers earned a trip to state in the 165 division.
Salado led all area teams with five qualifiers.
Kailonee Razo won the 105 division on a bodyweight tiebreaker over Hillsboro's Teresa Antunez. They matched each other lift for lift, with both doing a 220 squat, a 115 bench and 225 dead lift for a 560 total.
Even the tiebreaker was close. Razo weighed in at 101.8 pounds, and Antunez at 102.2.
Salado's Caelan Teer placed second in the 114 division. Jade Oliver (132), Lexy Wilson (148) and Janie Rainwater (259) also qualified for the Lady Eagles.
Rainwater posted the top bench press in her division of 195 pounds.
Ayers will also have some familiar company at the state meet. Lady Badger junior Lila Walling finished second in the 259 division, aided by a school-record 335 squat.
Freshman Lauren Hollace (97) and sophomore Nimsi Vergara (105) also qualified.
Salado finished third in the team standings with 23 points. Lampasas was next with 17. Hillboro won the meet with 50. Points are awarded to the top five finishers on a 7-5-3-2-1 basis.
Due to COVID-19, this year's 4A state meet will be divided into large- and small-school divisions. Lampasas will compete in the large-school division on March 18 at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi. Competition begins at 3 p.m.
