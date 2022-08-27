The Lampasas tennis team won two matches over the weekend before a third match was halted by rain.
The Badgers beat Ellison 11-8 on Friday, then traveled to Burnet on Saturday for a 13-6 win over the host team. Saturday's afternoon match against Fredericksburg was stopped with the Billies leading 6-0 in doubles.
Fredericksburg ended a 12-match winning streak for Lampasas' boys doubles teams to start the season.
The Badger boys dropped only six games in doubles against Burnet and swept the singles matches.
"They have been playing really well and are gaining confidence with each match," coach Kenneth Peiser noted.
James Vasquez and Clayton Shaw teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Jordan Venegas and Luke Rogers won 6-0, 6-3, and Clyde
Ashfield and Tyler Ecker won 6-1, 6-2.
Madison Miles and Sierra Vincent rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 victory in girls doubles. Chesley Breuer and Caroline White won 6-2, 6-1.
Talan Clements and Loretta Hodges also came from behind in mixed doubles, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
The Badgers headed to singles with a 6-1 lead.
White was the only girls singles winner.
Venegas and Rogers put up the best fight against Fredericksburg. They trailed 5-4 when the rain fell.
The Badgers lost only one doubles match at Ellison. The Eagles bounced back to win five matches in girls singles, but Lampasas' boys took four of six to clinch the win.
Lampasas (4-0) is back on the road Tuesday at Pflugerville and will host Harker Heights on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.